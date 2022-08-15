Louis Tomlinson New Music Leaks Online - Noise11.com

Louis Tomlinson feels “gutted” after some of his unreleased tracks leaked online.

Tomlinson has called in label bosses after a series of his new tunes surfaced online, ahead of the release of his second album.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “To say Louis is gutted is an understatement. No one knows how these things happen but it’s beyond frustrating when they do.

“Bosses at his label are investigating. ‘All Along’ was written when Louis was working on his his debut album 2020 ‘Walls’ with a few writers but it never made the cut.”

Louis recently finished work on his second solo album.

Louis also revealed that he enjoyed recording ‘Faith In The Future’ much more than his debut record.

Speaking about his approach to recording the album, Louis said: “I’ve enjoyed the process 20 times more than the first album.

“There was just so many different opinions on the first album and me trying to find my feet coming out of a band the size of One Direction, so there was just so much going on in my head.”

Louis also admitted that he still feels under pressure as a solo artist.

Tomlinson enjoyed incredible success as part of One Direction, but he confessed that he’s still establishing himself as a solo artist.

Louis – who starred in the chart-topping band alongside Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, and Zayn Malik – said: “There’s still pressure obviously for me to deliver a good record?…?and me trying to find my feet coming out of a band as big as One Direction.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

