The Veronicas Join The Smashing Pumpkins At Sydney Show - Noise11.com

The Veronicas were a surprise addition to The Smashing Pumpkins show in Sydney last night, especially as Jessica Origliasso of The Veronicas is Billy Corgan’s ex-girlfriend.
Billy and Jess were together for two years but ended the relationship 10 years ago because of their ongoing conflicting schedules.
They are obviously still on good terms getting together to perform the Pumpkins ‘Lost Highway soundtrack contribution ‘Eye’.
Thank you to the always amazing @TheVeronicas for joining SP on stage last night in Sydney for “Eye” pic.twitter.com/kuJzhJVC34
— The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) April 20, 2023
The Smashing Pumpkins Setlist April 19 Sydney
Empires (from Atum Act Two, 2023)
Bullet With Butterfly Wings (from Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, 1995)
Today (from Siamese Dream, 1983)
We Only Come Out at Night (from Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, 1995)
Once in a Lifetime (Talking Heads cover)
Solara (from Shiny And The Oh So Bright Vol 1/LP No Past No Future No Sun, 2018)
Eye (from Lost Highway soundtrack, 1997) (with The Veronicas)
Ava Adore (from Adore, 1998)
Spellbinding (from Atum Act Three, 2023)
Under the Milky Way (The Church cover)
Tonight, Tonight (from Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, 1995)
You’re The Voice (John Farnham cover)
Cherub Rock (from Siamese Dream, 1983)
Zero (from Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, 1995)
1979 (from Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, 1995)
Beguiled (from Atum Act Two, 2023)
Silverfuck (from Siamese Dream, 1983)
The World Is A Vampire Festival – April 2023
SET TIMES
Saturday, April 22: PICA, Port Melbourne VIC
3.00pm Doors
3.35 – 4.05pm Calibre
4.10 – 4.30pm Wrestling
4.30 – 5.00pm Battlesnake
5.05 – 5.25pm Wrestling
5.25 – 6.25pm Amyl & The Sniffers
6.30- 7.00pm Wrestling
7.00 – 8.00pm Jane’s Addiction
8.45 -10.45pm The Smashing Pumpkins
Sunday, April 23: Kyral Castle, Ballarat VIC
2.00pm Doors
3.00 – 3.30pm Battlesnake
3.50 – 4.20pm Redhook
4.20 – 5.20pm Wrestling
5.20 – 6.10pm Amyl & The Sniffers
6.10 – 7.15pm Wrestling
7.15 – 8.15pm Jane’s Addiction
9.00 – 11.00pm The Smashing Pumpkins
Wednesday, April 26: Adelaide Entertainment Centre SA ALL AGES
4.00pm Doors
4.15 – 4.35pm Soda
4.55 – 5.25pm Battlesnake
5.30 – 5.50pm Wrestling
5.50 – 6.50pm Amyl & The Sniffers
6.55 – 7.15pm Wrestling
7.15 – 8.15pm Jane’s Addiction
9.00 -11.00pm The Smashing Pumpkins
Thursday; April 27: PICA, Port Melbourne VIC SOLD OUT
5.40pm Doors
6.00 – 6.20pm Wrestling
6.20 – 7.00pm Amyl & The Sniffers
7.00 – 7.20pm Wrestling
7.20 – 8.20pm Jane’s Addiction
9.00 – 11.00pm The Smashing Pumpkins
Saturday, April 29: Newcastle Entertainment Centre NSW ALL AGES
3.30pm Doors
4.10 – 4.30pm Wrestling
4.30 – 5.00pm Battlesnake
5.05 – 5.25pm Wrestling
5.25 – 6.25pm Amyl & The Sniffers
6.30 – 7.00pm Wrestling
7.00 – 8.00pm Jane’s Addiction
8.45 -10.45pm The Smashing Pumpkins
Sunday, April 30: Broadwater Parklands, Gold Coast QLD
12.00pm Doors
12.30 – 1.00pm The Silencio
1.20 – 1.50pm Battlesnake
1.55 – 2.15pm Wrestling
2.15 – 3.00pm Redhook
3.05 – 3.25pm Wrestling
3.25 – 4.25pm Amyl & The Sniffers
4.30 – 5.00pm Wrestling
5.00 – 6.00pm Jane’s Addiction
6.45 – 8.45pm The Smashing Pumpkins
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook