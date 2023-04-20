 The Veronicas Join The Smashing Pumpkins At Sydney Show - Noise11.com
Smashing Pumpkins by Ros O'Gorman

Smashing Pumpkins by Ros O'Gorman

The Veronicas Join The Smashing Pumpkins At Sydney Show

by Paul Cashmere on April 20, 2023

in News

The Veronicas were a surprise addition to The Smashing Pumpkins show in Sydney last night, especially as Jessica Origliasso of The Veronicas is Billy Corgan’s ex-girlfriend.

Billy and Jess were together for two years but ended the relationship 10 years ago because of their ongoing conflicting schedules.

They are obviously still on good terms getting together to perform the Pumpkins ‘Lost Highway soundtrack contribution ‘Eye’.

The Smashing Pumpkins Setlist April 19 Sydney

Empires (from Atum Act Two, 2023)
Bullet With Butterfly Wings (from Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, 1995)
Today (from Siamese Dream, 1983)
We Only Come Out at Night (from Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, 1995)
Once in a Lifetime (Talking Heads cover)
Solara (from Shiny And The Oh So Bright Vol 1/LP No Past No Future No Sun, 2018)
Eye (from Lost Highway soundtrack, 1997) (with The Veronicas)
Ava Adore (from Adore, 1998)
Spellbinding (from Atum Act Three, 2023)
Under the Milky Way (The Church cover)
Tonight, Tonight (from Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, 1995)
You’re The Voice (John Farnham cover)
Cherub Rock (from Siamese Dream, 1983)
Zero (from Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, 1995)
1979 (from Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, 1995)
Beguiled (from Atum Act Two, 2023)
Silverfuck (from Siamese Dream, 1983)

The World Is A Vampire Festival – April 2023
SET TIMES

Saturday, April 22: PICA, Port Melbourne VIC
3.00pm Doors
3.35 – 4.05pm Calibre
4.10 – 4.30pm Wrestling
4.30 – 5.00pm Battlesnake
5.05 – 5.25pm Wrestling
5.25 – 6.25pm Amyl & The Sniffers
6.30- 7.00pm Wrestling
7.00 – 8.00pm Jane’s Addiction
8.45 -10.45pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Sunday, April 23: Kyral Castle, Ballarat VIC
2.00pm Doors
3.00 – 3.30pm Battlesnake
3.50 – 4.20pm Redhook
4.20 – 5.20pm Wrestling
5.20 – 6.10pm Amyl & The Sniffers
6.10 – 7.15pm Wrestling
7.15 – 8.15pm Jane’s Addiction
9.00 – 11.00pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Wednesday, April 26: Adelaide Entertainment Centre SA ALL AGES
4.00pm Doors
4.15 – 4.35pm Soda
4.55 – 5.25pm Battlesnake
5.30 – 5.50pm Wrestling
5.50 – 6.50pm Amyl & The Sniffers
6.55 – 7.15pm Wrestling
7.15 – 8.15pm Jane’s Addiction
9.00 -11.00pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Thursday; April 27: PICA, Port Melbourne VIC SOLD OUT
5.40pm Doors
6.00 – 6.20pm Wrestling
6.20 – 7.00pm Amyl & The Sniffers
7.00 – 7.20pm Wrestling
7.20 – 8.20pm Jane’s Addiction
9.00 – 11.00pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Saturday, April 29: Newcastle Entertainment Centre NSW ALL AGES
3.30pm Doors
4.10 – 4.30pm Wrestling
4.30 – 5.00pm Battlesnake
5.05 – 5.25pm Wrestling
5.25 – 6.25pm Amyl & The Sniffers
6.30 – 7.00pm Wrestling
7.00 – 8.00pm Jane’s Addiction
8.45 -10.45pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Sunday, April 30: Broadwater Parklands, Gold Coast QLD
12.00pm Doors
12.30 – 1.00pm The Silencio
1.20 – 1.50pm Battlesnake
1.55 – 2.15pm Wrestling
2.15 – 3.00pm Redhook
3.05 – 3.25pm Wrestling
3.25 – 4.25pm Amyl & The Sniffers
4.30 – 5.00pm Wrestling
5.00 – 6.00pm Jane’s Addiction
6.45 – 8.45pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Get tickets here

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Neil Finn of Crowded House photo by Ros O'Gorman
More Previously Unreleased Crowded House Footage Surfaces

Split Enz/Crowded House and Skyhoods archivist Peter Green has added more rare and previously unseen footage of Crowded House in London in 1992.

37 seconds ago
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Foo Fighters Reveal Next Album Details And Premiere New Song ‘Rescued’

Foo Fighters will drop their first album since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in June.

4 hours ago
Billy Idol photo by Ros OGorman
Billy Idol Performs First Ever Concert At The Hoover Dam

Billy Idol performed the first-ever concert at the Hoover Dam earlier this month.

13 hours ago
Suede photo credit Dean Chalkley (supplied)
Suede To Reissue Landmark Debut Album To Mark 30th Anniversary

Suede are re-releasing their landmark self-titled debut LP as 'Suede30' to mark its 30th anniversary.

16 hours ago
The Waifs
The Waifs Have A Stack of Dates Starting In June

The Waifs will begin a three-month Australian tour in June to mark the 20th anniversary.

22 hours ago
Chantoozies
The Chantoozies Have A New Song Called ‘Every Night’

The new song for The Chantoozies is called’ Every Night’.

1 day ago
Wynonna Judd and Cactus Moser
Wynonna Judd Has A Documentary On The Way

Wynonna Judd is to offer fans a "first-hand glimpse" into her life in a new documentary.

2 days ago