The Weeknd Serves Up Preview of New Music - Noise11.com

The Weeknd Serves Up Preview of New Music

by Music-News.com on July 25, 2024

in News

The Weeknd has given fans a two-minute preview of new music.

Ahead of a one-off concert in São Paulo, Brazil, where The Weeknd is set to debut a brand-new production that will differ from his ‘After Hours Til Dawn Tour’ of 2022 and 2023, The Weeknd has posted a cinematic trailer.

Quoting German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche, he captioned the clip – which comes with an epilepsy warning due to flashing imagery – on Instagram: “When you gaze long enough into the abyss, the abyss gazes also into you…”

The gig takes place on September 7, at the Estádio MorumBIS soccer stadium.

Ticket prices include a $1 donation to The Weeknd’s XO Humanitarian Fund, which provides food and support to those in poverty, in partnership with the United Nations.

The Weeknd has been cryptically teasing the third album in his ‘After Hours’/’Dawn FM’ trilogy, which will mark his sixth studio album.

Among the posts were pictures of his silhouettes with the words: “Pain, regret, rebirth.”

Last June, The Weeknd teased that the title would be unveiled “soon”.

The Weeknd told Variety: “I’m finishing the third part of this saga, of this trilogy. The name of it will come out soon, but it’s not called what some fans think it’s called… what they think it’s called is actually a song on the album, but that’s not what the actual album is called. [It’s unclear which speculative title he’s referring to.] So I’m just gonna say that.”

The Weeknd loved how intimate the shows on his tour felt.

He said: “The performances are mostly in the daytime, so I get to see the audience. It’s easier to connect with their eyes and feels a bit more intimate, so instead of a performance, it feels like more of a conversation with them. Every night I’m changing up the set — I never do that, it’s usually very formulaic — so I’m spicing it up and going into deep, deep, deep cuts and older songs. I’ll rehearse it the day-of, and if the band is down, we’ll just throw a mini-set in there.”

music-news.com

