The Whitlams Tex-Mex Remake of ‘You Sound Like Louis Burdett’ - Noise11.com

by Paul Cashmere on January 25, 2024

The Whitlams have a brand new Tex-Mex version of their ‘You Sound Like Louis Burdett’.

The original version of ‘You Sound Like Louis Burdett’ was on the band’s third album ‘Eternal Nightcap’. It was the lead single off the album and reached no. 53 on Triple J’s Hottest 100 that year.

This new version of ‘You Sound Like Louis Burdett’ was recorded at the Princess Theatre in Brisbane on 1 April 2023.

Louis Burdett is a real person. He lived in the Sydney suburb of Tempe and The Whitlams’ Tim Freedman shared a house with him. The song explores the theme of addiction which Burdett suffered from.

The players for The Whitlams Black Stump Band are Piano, vocals – Tim Freedman, Electric guitar – Ollie Thorpe, Acoustic Guitar – Rod McCormack, Bass – Matt Fell, Drums – Terepai Richmond,

The Whitlams will head out for a new Black Stump tour starting in Newcastle in March.

Dates for The Whitlams:

Thu 7 March – Lizotte’s, Newcastle – NSW
Fri 8 March – Lizotte’s, Newcastle – NSW
Sat 9 March – Blazes, Wests Tamworth, Tamworth – NSW
Sun 10 March – Avoca Beach Theatre, Avoca – NSW
Sun 31 March – Bluesfest Byron Bay – NSW
Thu 25 April – Hotel Victor, Victor Harbour – SA *
Fri 26 April – Hopgood Theatre, Noarlunga – SA
Sat 27 April – The Gov, Adelaide – SA
Wed 1 May – Playhouse, Caloundra – QLD *
Thu 2 May – Springlake Hotel, Brisbane – QLD *
Fri 3 May – Imperial Hotel, Eumundi – QLD
Sat 4 May – Princess Theatre, Brisbane – QLD
Tue 7 May – Piano Room, Bendigo – VIC *
Wed 8 May – Piano Room, Ballarat – VIC *
Thu 9 May – Piano Room, Geelong – VIC *
Fri 10 May – Kindred Bandroom, Yarraville – VIC
Sat 11 May – Memo Music Hall, St Kilda – VIC
Thu 16 May – Wilder, Gowrie Park – TAS *
Fri 17 May – Royal Oak, Launceston – TAS *
Sat 18 May – Forth Pub, Forth – TAS
Sun 19 May – Longley International Hotel, Longley – TAS
Thu 23 May – Resin Brewery, Bulli – NSW *
Fri 24 May – Tallagandra Hill, Gundaroo – NSW *
Sat 25 May – Qirkz in the Hunter, Abermain – NSW *
Sun 26 May – Dangar Island Bowling Club, Dangar Island – NSW *
Thu 30 May – Avoca Beach Theatre, Avoca – NSW
Fri 31 May – Factory Theatre, Sydney – NSW
Sat 1 June – Avalon RSL, Avalon – NSW

* Black Stump Duo – Tim and Ollie

