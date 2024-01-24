The Whitlams Tex-Mex Remake of ‘You Sound Like Louis Burdett’ - Noise11.com

The Whitlams have a brand new Tex-Mex version of their ‘You Sound Like Louis Burdett’.

The original version of ‘You Sound Like Louis Burdett’ was on the band’s third album ‘Eternal Nightcap’. It was the lead single off the album and reached no. 53 on Triple J’s Hottest 100 that year.

This new version of ‘You Sound Like Louis Burdett’ was recorded at the Princess Theatre in Brisbane on 1 April 2023.

Louis Burdett is a real person. He lived in the Sydney suburb of Tempe and The Whitlams’ Tim Freedman shared a house with him. The song explores the theme of addiction which Burdett suffered from.

The players for The Whitlams Black Stump Band are Piano, vocals – Tim Freedman, Electric guitar – Ollie Thorpe, Acoustic Guitar – Rod McCormack, Bass – Matt Fell, Drums – Terepai Richmond,

The Whitlams will head out for a new Black Stump tour starting in Newcastle in March.

Dates for The Whitlams:

Thu 7 March – Lizotte’s, Newcastle – NSW

Fri 8 March – Lizotte’s, Newcastle – NSW

Sat 9 March – Blazes, Wests Tamworth, Tamworth – NSW

Sun 10 March – Avoca Beach Theatre, Avoca – NSW

Sun 31 March – Bluesfest Byron Bay – NSW

Thu 25 April – Hotel Victor, Victor Harbour – SA *

Fri 26 April – Hopgood Theatre, Noarlunga – SA

Sat 27 April – The Gov, Adelaide – SA

Wed 1 May – Playhouse, Caloundra – QLD *

Thu 2 May – Springlake Hotel, Brisbane – QLD *

Fri 3 May – Imperial Hotel, Eumundi – QLD

Sat 4 May – Princess Theatre, Brisbane – QLD

Tue 7 May – Piano Room, Bendigo – VIC *

Wed 8 May – Piano Room, Ballarat – VIC *

Thu 9 May – Piano Room, Geelong – VIC *

Fri 10 May – Kindred Bandroom, Yarraville – VIC

Sat 11 May – Memo Music Hall, St Kilda – VIC

Thu 16 May – Wilder, Gowrie Park – TAS *

Fri 17 May – Royal Oak, Launceston – TAS *

Sat 18 May – Forth Pub, Forth – TAS

Sun 19 May – Longley International Hotel, Longley – TAS

Thu 23 May – Resin Brewery, Bulli – NSW *

Fri 24 May – Tallagandra Hill, Gundaroo – NSW *

Sat 25 May – Qirkz in the Hunter, Abermain – NSW *

Sun 26 May – Dangar Island Bowling Club, Dangar Island – NSW *

Thu 30 May – Avoca Beach Theatre, Avoca – NSW

Fri 31 May – Factory Theatre, Sydney – NSW

Sat 1 June – Avalon RSL, Avalon – NSW

* Black Stump Duo – Tim and Ollie

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

