There Is Now An Aaliyah Barbie Doll - Noise11.com

The late singer Aaliyah has been immortalised in Barbie form. The Barbie became available for pre-order on 16 January, which would have been the singer’s 46th birthday.

The doll is on sale for $US55, $AUD105 and sold out online in 30 minutes. Some dolls are already being listed on eBay for upwards of $100. (£81.70)

Aaliyah, whose full name was Aaliyah Dana Haughton, died in a plane crash in 2001. She was 22.

The singer’s brother, Rashad Haughton, collaborated with manufacturer Mattel to ensure the doll represented his sister’s style and energy.

“I can vividly remember my sister playing with her favourite Barbie dolls for hours when we were kids,” he said in a statement.

“She would make them sing, dance, and perform little concerts. It’s clear to me now that she was imagining dreams that would eventually become reality when she embarked on a career in entertainment at just fifteen years old.”

The star was known for her contributions to R&B, hip-hop and pop music, and her distinctive style. The doll draws inspiration from her outfit in her One in a Million video, wearing a leather jacket, cargo pants and accessories.

Missy Elliott paid tribute to her late friend after the Barbie was released.

“Babygirl the IMPACT that you have left in the years you spent here with the world is UNDENIABLE. Leaving generations to know your name ‘AALIYAH’,” she wrote on Instagram. “They continue to learn of your UNIQUE Music ORIGINAL Style & GLOWING personality. You will NEVER be 4Gotten.

