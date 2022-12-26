 Tiffany Is Working On Autobiography - Noise11.com
Tiffany

Tiffany Is Working On Autobiography

by Music-News.com on December 27, 2022

in News

Tiffany is working on her autobiography sharing her “struggle” in the music industry.

Tiffany has revealed she is starting to take “notes” for the unannounced project, which she has teased as an “interested read” into the business and her own journey.

She told Classic Pop magazine: “Well… currently behind the scenes, yes. I’m taking notes.

“We’re putting it all together and it’s going to be an interesting read about the music industry, where it’s taken me, how they discarded me and how I’ve had to say, ‘No I’m not done’.

“It’s been a struggle. But, you know, I didn’t give up. This is what I do.”

Tiffany admitted the biggest misconception about her comes from people not realising the battles she’s had in life, and how that informs her music.

She explained: “Probably that I’m just a one hit wonder and that I was manufactured. But I’m deeper than a lot of people think.

“I’ve been through the hard knocks. I’ve had a lot of grief in my life, losing family members and friends. I’ve taken care of elderly relatives.

“I’ve done things that people in real life do and then put those experiences into my music.”

Despite ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’ being her most recognisable track, Tiffany shrugged off the idea of the song being a “millstone around [her] neck”.

She added: “It’s not. I know at the end of my life it’s going to be a highlight, but there’s something about that song that makes people feel good. I’m forever grateful for that.

“I didn’t want to record it. It’s grown on me and it’s always a highlight of the live show. I never get upset about having to sing it.”

music-news.com

