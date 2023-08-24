 Timberland, Timberlake and Furtado Have A New Collaboration - Noise11.com
Justin Timberlake - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Justin Timberlake - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Timberland, Timberlake and Furtado Have A New Collaboration

by Music-News.com on August 25, 2023

in News

Timbaland has revealed the release date for his collaboration with Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado.

After teasing a collaboration with the two artists on social media last month, Timbaland finally took to Instagram to share that the trio’s new single will drop on 1 September.

“THE TIME HAS COME,” the rapper/record producer wrote in a promotional video on Wednesday, featuring clips of himself recording and performing with Nelly and Justin throughout the last two decades.

“WE BACK,” Timberland captioned the video. “DA KING HAS RETURN !!!! 09/1/23”

The Apologise artist then took to Instagram on Thursday to share a clip of him on Facetime with Nelly, where he played a snippet of the new track.

The song was first teased back in July when the Promiscuous hitmaker shared a screenshot of a Facetime call that she made to Timbaland and Justin, who were in the studio together, to her Instagram Stories. Timbaland then reposted the photo to his own Instagram account and captioned it, “Da dream team.”

The trio last worked together on Timbaland’s 2007 smash hit Give It to Me, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and received a Grammy Award nomination.

Timbaland has since produced a number of Justin’s records and both artists featured in his 2009 album Shock Value II.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Beyoncé About To Turn 42

Beyoncé has shared her birthday wish ahead of her 42nd birthday.

21 hours ago
Brandon Flowers Photo © 2022 Chris Phelps www.chrisphelps.com Imploding the Mirage Tour 2022 Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne, Australia 12.13.22.
The Killers Will Have New Music This Week

The Killers will release the new single ‘Your Side Of Town’ on Friday (25.08.23)

2 days ago
Ella Hooper
Ella Hooper Christens Oh My Goddess! Tour After Final Small Town Temple Single

Ella Hooper is heading back on the road for the ‘Oh My Goddess!’ tour marking the final single from her Small Town Temple album.

2 days ago
Pharrell Williams Is Working on New N.E.R.D.

Pharrell Williams has been working on new N.E.R.D. music.

3 days ago
Miley Cyrus, Rod Laver Arena photo by Ros OGorman
Miley Cyrus Has New Music On The Way

Miley Cyrus has announced she will be releasing a new single dedicated to her "loyal fans".

August 18, 2023
Thirty Seconds To Mars, Jared Leto, Video, Music Interview, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Jared Leto Says Thirty Seconds To Mars Is Basically Just Him

Jared Leto joins Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to discuss Thirty Seconds To Mars’ new song “Seasons” from the group’s forthcoming album ‘It’s The End of the World But It’s a Beautiful Day’. He tells Apple Music about entering a new chapter with the album, the eclectic nature of the band’s sound, the origin of the group’s sound, and more.

August 18, 2023
You Me At Six
You Me At Six Cancel US Tour

You Me At Six have cancelled their upcoming United States tour due to "personal reasons".

August 16, 2023