Timberland, Timberlake and Furtado Have A New Collaboration - Noise11.com

Timbaland has revealed the release date for his collaboration with Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado.

After teasing a collaboration with the two artists on social media last month, Timbaland finally took to Instagram to share that the trio’s new single will drop on 1 September.

“THE TIME HAS COME,” the rapper/record producer wrote in a promotional video on Wednesday, featuring clips of himself recording and performing with Nelly and Justin throughout the last two decades.

“WE BACK,” Timberland captioned the video. “DA KING HAS RETURN !!!! 09/1/23”

The Apologise artist then took to Instagram on Thursday to share a clip of him on Facetime with Nelly, where he played a snippet of the new track.

The song was first teased back in July when the Promiscuous hitmaker shared a screenshot of a Facetime call that she made to Timbaland and Justin, who were in the studio together, to her Instagram Stories. Timbaland then reposted the photo to his own Instagram account and captioned it, “Da dream team.”

The trio last worked together on Timbaland’s 2007 smash hit Give It to Me, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and received a Grammy Award nomination.

Timbaland has since produced a number of Justin’s records and both artists featured in his 2009 album Shock Value II.

