 Tina Arena And Richard Marx Add More Australian Dates - Noise11.com
Richard Marx plays Palms Crown Casino in Melbourne on Saturday 11 June 2016.

Richard Marx plays Palms Crown Casino in Melbourne on Saturday 11 June 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tina Arena And Richard Marx Add More Australian Dates

by Paul Cashmere on August 21, 2024

in News

The main feedback since the Face To Face Touring announcement of the Victorian show for Tina Arena and Richard Marx ‘Don’t Ask …Again Tour 2024’ was “what a great line-up”. Now the tour is going national.

Daryl Braithwaite, Kate Ceberano, Southern Sons and 1927 will join Tina Arena and Richard Marx for the ‘Don’t Ask…Again Tour 2024’ on all but the Sydney show.

New dates have been added for Barossa Valley, South Australia and Sandstone Point, Queensland with the full line-up with Richard and Tina performing at the Sydney Opera House.

TINA ARENA & RICHARD MARX
DON’T ASK…AGAIN TOUR 2024

Saturday 23rd November
Seppeltsfield Wines, Barossa Valley SA
***Full line-up***
Tickets available at Ticketmaster

Saturday 30th November
Sandstone Point Hotel, Sandstone Point QLD
***Full line-up***
Tickets available at Ticketmaster

Saturday 7th December
Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC
***Show already announced and on-sale***
Presented by ALWAYS LIVE and Face To Face Touring
Tickets available at Ticketmaster

Monday 9th December
Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney NSW
***This show features Tina Arena & Richard Marx only***
Tickets available at Sydney Opera House

Pre-Sale:
Friday 23rd August 10:00am – Monday 26th August 9:00am local time

General Public On Sale:
Monday 26th August 10:00am local time

For all tickets & tour information, please visit:
www.facetofacetouring.com.au

Noise11.com

