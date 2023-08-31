 Tina – The Tina Turner Musical Australian Dates Revealed - Noise11.com
Tina – The Tina Turner Musical Australian Dates Revealed

by Paul Cashmere on September 1, 2023

‘Tina – The Tina Turner Musical’ Australia dates have been announced for 2024 following the Sydney opening in December 2023.

Paul Dainty AO, President, and CEO of TEG DAINTY said, “I first heard about the possibility of a stage musical portraying Tina’s life 8 years ago and I immediately reached out to Tali Pelman at Stage Entertainment. At that point there was no script and no book however I was hooked on the idea of it. We have been on that journey ever since, and here we are today announcing the Australian tour! Australians love this theatrical masterpiece which tells the story of Tina’s life, of empowerment and success, and is ultimately the best music industry comeback story of all time.”

Producer, Tali Pelman said, “I know Australia was very close to Tina’s heart, so we are especially excited to announce our show will be touring. Our musical is about how Tina became not only the music icon we adored, but the woman who continues to motivate and inspire us today. Everything about Tina was unique – her heart, her story and of course her voice – and we can’t wait for all of Australia to experience her journey and her triumph through our show.”

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical Australian seasons:

Sydney, Theatre Royal – Playing now through to December 31, 2023
Tickets are on sale now

Perth, Crown Theatre – Previews from February 27, 2024
Tickets go on sale September 5, 2023

Adelaide, Festival Theatre – Previews from April 24, 2024
Tickets go on sale September 5, 2023

Brisbane, Lyric Theatre QPAC – Previews from July 2, 2024
Tickets go on sale September 28, 2023

Melbourne, Princess Theatre – Previews from September 24, 2024
Tickets go on sale September 28, 2023

Visit www.tinathemusical.com.au for ticket information.

