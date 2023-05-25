 Tina Turner Was A Favourite of Janis Joplin - Noise11.com
Janis Joplin and Tina Turner

Janis Joplin and Tina Turner

Tina Turner Was A Favourite of Janis Joplin

by Paul Cashmere on May 25, 2023

in News

In 1969, Janis Joplin appeared on the Dick Cavett Show in the USA and when asked who she listened to she responded “Tina Turner”.

Dick Cavett: Who do you go to listen to Janis if you really want too … who are your favourites?

Janis Joplin: Tina Turner. She is my current favourite. She is the best chick ever. Fantastic singer, great dancer, fantastic show.

Dick Cavett: Would you be shocked if I didn’t know who Tina Turner was?

Janis Joplin: No. A lot of people don’t. That’s too bad. She sings with the Ike and Tina Turner Revue. Ike is her husband and bandleader and Tina’s the show.

Janis Joplin performed once with Tina Turner at Madison Square Garden in New York on 27 November, 1969. Ike and Tina Turner and B.B. King were the opening acts for The Rolling Stones that night. The concert was documented in the Stones live album ‘Get Yer Ya Ya’s Out’.

The 2009 expanded reissue of the album features the entire concert with a disc of the complete Ike and Tina Turner and B.B. King sets.

Janis performed (uncredited) ‘Land of 1000 Dances’ with Tina. The DVD included with the Stones ‘Get Yer Ya Ya’s’ box set has footage of Janis at the venue of the night.

The book that comes with the box set says “”Lester Bangs says in his review, one they hit ‘Live With Me’ (“You don’t have the balls,” Janis yells from the audience, resentment still simmering”). But that’s another story.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Tina Turner Private Dancer
Tina Turner’s Australian Connection

Tina Turner had very strong ties with Australia with thanks to the man who became her manager Roger Davies.

4 hours ago
Tina Turner and Mick Jagger
20 of Tina Turner’s Best Duets

Many an artist considered Tina Turner was simply the best and they lined up to work with her.

6 hours ago
Mick Jagger, The Rolling Stones image by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Mick Jagger Leads Tributes To Tina Turner

Mick Jagger and Naomi Campbell have led tributes to music icon Tina Turner.

11 hours ago
Tina Turner, music news, noise11.com
Breaking News: Tina Turner Dies Aged 83

Tina Turner has died at the age of 83.

11 hours ago
Eric Clapton live at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eric Clapton and Friends Perform A Tribute To Jeff Beck Setlist Night One and Two

London’s Royal Albert Hall is hosting A Tribute To Jeff Beck this week with two shows on Monday 22nd and Tuesday 23rd of March.

1 day ago
Eric Clapton 24 Nights box
Eric Clapton Premieres ‘Knocking On Heaven’s Door’ From Extended ’24 Nights’

Eric Clapton has released a video for the rock version of ‘Knocking On Heaven’s Door’ from his upcoming expanded ’24 Nights’ live album.

May 18, 2023
Graham Nash photo taken just after the filmed Interview with www.Noise11.com on Monday 21 March 2016.
Graham Nash Premieres ‘A Better Life’ Ahead of ‘Now’ Album

Graham Nash has premiered the new video ‘A Better Life’ just days before his first studio album in seven years ‘Now’ is released on Friday.

May 17, 2023