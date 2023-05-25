Tina Turner Was A Favourite of Janis Joplin - Noise11.com

In 1969, Janis Joplin appeared on the Dick Cavett Show in the USA and when asked who she listened to she responded “Tina Turner”.

Dick Cavett: Who do you go to listen to Janis if you really want too … who are your favourites?

Janis Joplin: Tina Turner. She is my current favourite. She is the best chick ever. Fantastic singer, great dancer, fantastic show.

Dick Cavett: Would you be shocked if I didn’t know who Tina Turner was?

Janis Joplin: No. A lot of people don’t. That’s too bad. She sings with the Ike and Tina Turner Revue. Ike is her husband and bandleader and Tina’s the show.

Janis Joplin performed once with Tina Turner at Madison Square Garden in New York on 27 November, 1969. Ike and Tina Turner and B.B. King were the opening acts for The Rolling Stones that night. The concert was documented in the Stones live album ‘Get Yer Ya Ya’s Out’.

The 2009 expanded reissue of the album features the entire concert with a disc of the complete Ike and Tina Turner and B.B. King sets.

Janis performed (uncredited) ‘Land of 1000 Dances’ with Tina. The DVD included with the Stones ‘Get Yer Ya Ya’s’ box set has footage of Janis at the venue of the night.

The book that comes with the box set says “”Lester Bangs says in his review, one they hit ‘Live With Me’ (“You don’t have the balls,” Janis yells from the audience, resentment still simmering”). But that’s another story.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

