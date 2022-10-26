 TMZ Incorrectly Kills Off Jerry Lee Lewis - Noise11.com
Jerry Lee Lewis

Jerry Lee Lewis

TMZ Incorrectly Kills Off Jerry Lee Lewis

by Paul Cashmere on October 27, 2022

in News

US gossip site TMZ has incorrectly killed off Rock and Roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis.

After announcing the death of the 87 year old legend, TMZ has had to do the embarrassing retraction saying “Jerry Lee Lewis is not dead … as we previously reported.

“We’re told the rock ‘n’ roll legend is alive, living in Memphis. Earlier today we were told by someone claiming to be Lewis’ rep that he had passed. That turned out not to be the case.

“TMZ regrets the error”.

Oops

Lewis suffered a stroke in 2019 and has recently been in hospital. Last week he was finally inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame but was too ill to attend. Kris Kristofferson accepted the award on his behalf and then drove to Memphis to deliver the award to Jerry Lee in person.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jerry Lee Lewis
Kris Kristofferson Accepts Jerry Lee Lewis Country Music Hall of Fame Honor

The legend Jerry Lee Lewis has finally been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame but was too ill to accept the award in person.

7 days ago
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Baz Luhrmann Still Plans To Release The Britney Spears Elvis Presley Mash-Up

Baz Luhrmann is hoping to release a much-loved mash-up of Elvis Presley's 'Viva Las Vegas' and Britney Spears' 'Toxic'.

September 24, 2022
Louis Armstrong "Louis Wishes You A Cool Yule"
Louis Armstrong First Ever Christmas Album To Be Released

For the first time ever a Louis Armstrong Christmas album will be released.

September 19, 2022
Cliff Richard, Hamer Hall, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11
Cliff Richard Has A Christmas Album Coming

Sir Cliff Richard is releasing his first Christmas album in almost 20 years.

September 7, 2022
Jerry Allison photo from the Buddy Holly Facebook page
Buddy Holly Drummer Jerry Allison Dies Aged 82

Jerry Allison, the drummer for Buddy Holly and the Crickets and composer of ‘Peggy Sue’ and ‘That’ll Be The Day’, has died at age 82.

August 23, 2022
Marty Stuart and Connie Smith photographed on stage at the Grand Ole Opry moments after the live broadcast was finished Saturday, September 26, 2020. This marked the final performance before the 95th Anniversary of the Opry which saw the return of a socially distanced crowd of 500 people.
Noise11’s Nick Kontonicolas Wishes Marty Stuart and Connie Smith A Happy 25th Wedding Anniversary

Country music legends Connie Smith and Marty Stuart are celebrating their Silver wedding anniversary after 25 years of marriage.

July 8, 2022
Elvis Presley, noise11.com, Photo
The Presley’s Honor Elvis With Hand Prints At Hollywood’s Chinese Theatre

The family of Elvis Presley has honored his contribution to Hollywood by having their hand prints included outside the Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

June 24, 2022