TMZ Incorrectly Kills Off Jerry Lee Lewis - Noise11.com

US gossip site TMZ has incorrectly killed off Rock and Roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis.

After announcing the death of the 87 year old legend, TMZ has had to do the embarrassing retraction saying “Jerry Lee Lewis is not dead … as we previously reported.

“We’re told the rock ‘n’ roll legend is alive, living in Memphis. Earlier today we were told by someone claiming to be Lewis’ rep that he had passed. That turned out not to be the case.

“TMZ regrets the error”.

Oops

Lewis suffered a stroke in 2019 and has recently been in hospital. Last week he was finally inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame but was too ill to attend. Kris Kristofferson accepted the award on his behalf and then drove to Memphis to deliver the award to Jerry Lee in person.

