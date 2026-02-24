Tom Busby Releases Debut Solo Album Rockhampton Hangover - Noise11.com

Busby Marou Co-Founder Tom Busby Marks A Personal Milestone With The Launch Of His First Solo Record Rockhampton Hangover.

by Paul Cashmere

Tom Busby, the award, winning singer, songwriter and one, half of the beloved Australian duo Busby Marou, has officially stepped into the solo spotlight with the release of his debut album, Rockhampton Hangover. The record, which is available now, represents a significant creative shift for the Gold Coast, based artist, offering an unfiltered and deeply personal look at his songwriting craft outside of the collaborative framework that has defined his career for nearly two decades.

The arrival of Rockhampton Hangover is accompanied by a series of intimate album launch performances scheduled across Queensland this weekend. Presented by Stetson, these shows will take place in Rockhampton, Brisbane, and Ipswich, giving fans a first look at the new material in a live setting. For Tom Busby, the release is the culmination of a journey that took him from his home in Queensland to the rugged landscapes of the Texas Hill Country to capture a sound that is uniquely his own.

Recorded in the United States, the album was produced by indie icon Ben Kweller. The partnership proved to be a pivotal one for Tom Busby, who found that working with Ben Kweller pushed him to explore new emotional depths. The sessions resulted in a record that feels spacious and grounded, mirroring the physical environment of its creation while remaining tethered to Tom Busby’s Australian roots. Tom Busby noted that Ben Kweller challenged him and backed his vision, helping him dig deeper into his stories than he might have on his own.

The lead single from the album, Crazy, serves as a central pillar of the record’s narrative. The track is described as a slightly twisted love letter to his wife, Huma. Tom Busby shared an anecdote regarding the song’s origin, recalling a moment when Troy Cassar, Daley invited him to open a show in Brisbane as a solo act. During that performance, Tom Busby began explaining the inspiration behind Crazy, unaware that his wife was listening from the side of the stage. He described the song as being about how everyone has their own version of being bonkers, a sentiment that resonates through the album’s themes of human imperfection and the reality of life’s challenges.

Rockhampton Hangover features a collection of tracks that have already begun to find an audience, including Lottery, Cyclone, Someone Strong, Waiting For Tomorrow, and the haunting ballad In The Dark. These songs highlight Tom Busby’s authoritative vocals and his ability to weave human stories into a country, inflected roots sound. The album title itself pays homage to his hometown of Rockhampton, a place that continues to act as a psychological anchor for his music.

To understand the weight of this solo debut, one must look at the extensive history of Busby Marou. Formed in Rockhampton in 2007, Thomas Busby and Jeremy Marou built a reputation as one of the most enduring acts in the Australian blues and roots scene. Their partnership has yielded five studio albums, including the 2017 chart, topper Postcards From The Shell House, which debuted at number one on the ARIA Albums Chart. Across their career, they have earned multiple APRA Music Awards, including four Song Of The Year wins, and have become staples of the Australian festival circuit.

While Jeremy Marou’s Torres Strait Islander heritage and the duo’s signature harmonies are central to the Busby Marou sound, Rockhampton Hangover allows Tom Busby to explore a more solitary perspective. The record is a reflection of his individual growth, influenced by the storytelling traditions of artists like Paul Kelly, John Farnham, and Willie Nelson. It is a record that sits comfortably alongside his band work while establishing a distinct solo identity that is likely to be remembered as one of the standout releases of 2026.

The upcoming launch shows are free for fans to attend with an RSVP, featuring Tom Busby performing with a full band. Adding to the atmosphere, DJ Nicka35 will provide country, driven sets before and after the performances. For those seeking a more personal experience, limited VIP packages are available, including a meet and greet, a signed vinyl copy of the record, and exclusive merchandise. With only 700 vinyl copies pressed worldwide, the album is as much a collector’s item as it is a musical statement.

Tom Busby Rockhampton Hangover Album Launch Dates

Friday 20 February, Rockhampton, Leichhardt Hotel

Saturday 21 February, Brisbane, Triffid Garden

Sunday 22 February, Walloon, Walloon Hotel

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)