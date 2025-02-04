 Tom Morello and Indonesia’s Electric Cadillac Added To Bluesfest - Noise11.com
Tom Morello photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tom Morello photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tom Morello and Indonesia’s Electric Cadillac Added To Bluesfest

by Paul Cashmere on February 4, 2025

in News

Tom Morello is a late announcement for Bluesfest 2025 and Indonesia’s Electric Cadillac have also been added to the festival.

Morello is a huge fan of Indonesia band Voice of Baceprot. He said of VoB ‘You better be careful, whoever is playing after then better be on their A game that day. I wouldn’t want to play after them.”

No doubt Tom has also been checking out Electric Cadillac.

In 2024 Tom Morello released ‘Soldier In The Army of Love’ with his son Roman.

Bluesfest is over the Easter weekend in Byron Bay.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at

Share this:

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Diesel photo by Jesse Lizotte
Diesel To Take Bootleg Melancholy On The Road In March

Diesel has announced dates for his 2025 Bootleg Melancholy tour starting in Warragul in March and ending in Adelaide in May.

2 days ago
Alison Krauss and Union Station photo by Randee St. Nicholas
Alison Krauss and Union Station To Release First Album in 14 Years

Alison Krauss and Union Station have reformed for their first album of new music in 14 years.

6 days ago
Shihad
Shihad Merch Destroyed In Fire Ahead Of Final Tour

Shihad merch on its way from Melbourne to New Zealand ahead of the band’s final tour has been destroyed in a fire at Melbourne airport.

6 days ago
Nick Cave and Colin Greenwood at the Beacon Theatre New York October 2023
Radiohead’s Colin Greenwood To Join Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds For US Tour

Colin Greenwood of Radiohead will be the bass player for Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds on the upcoming US tour.

January 29, 2025
Simple Plan at Noise11.com
Vans Warped Tour Makes A Comeback With Simple Plan, Bowling For Soup and Pennywise

The Vans Warped Festival will return in 2025 for the first time since with Simple Plan, Bowling For Soup and Pennywise in a handful of first announced names.

January 29, 2025
Serj Tankian, System Of A Down, Soundwave 2012 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
System of a Down Are Considering A Comeback

System of a Down are "testing the waters" with their upcoming tour but there are no firm plans for an album.

January 29, 2025
David Gray, Palais Theatre Melbourne 2015, photo by Ros OGorman, noise11
David Gray Used ‘Dear Life’ Album To Tell Short Stories

David Gray says the songs on his 13th albums are short stories, not confessions.

January 24, 2025