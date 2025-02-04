Tom Morello and Indonesia’s Electric Cadillac Added To Bluesfest - Noise11.com

Tom Morello is a late announcement for Bluesfest 2025 and Indonesia’s Electric Cadillac have also been added to the festival.

Morello is a huge fan of Indonesia band Voice of Baceprot. He said of VoB ‘You better be careful, whoever is playing after then better be on their A game that day. I wouldn’t want to play after them.”

No doubt Tom has also been checking out Electric Cadillac.

In 2024 Tom Morello released ‘Soldier In The Army of Love’ with his son Roman.

Bluesfest is over the Easter weekend in Byron Bay.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com