Tom Morello Joins John Fogerty At SXSW Stubbs Showcase - Noise11.com

John Fogerty photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tom Morello Joins John Fogerty At SXSW Stubbs Showcase

by Paul Cashmere on March 13, 2025

in News

Tom Morello jumped up with Creedence Clearwater Revival legend John Fogerty at his Stubbs BBQ showcase at SXSW on Wednesday 12 March 2025.

Earlier in the day Morello interviewed Fogerty at a SXSW In Conversation Keynote event at the Austin Convention Center.

Watch the Keynote:

John Fogerty setlist, Austin, 12. March 2025

Bad Moon Rising
Up Around the Bend
Green River
Born on the Bayou
Who’ll Stop the Rain
Lookin’ Out My Back Door
Rock and Roll Girls
Joy of My Life (Dedicated to John’s wife Julie)
Fight Fire
It Came Out of the Sky
Keep On Chooglin’
Have You Ever Seen the Rain?
Centerfield
Down on the Corner
The Old Man Down the Road
Fortunate Son

Encore:
Travelin’ Band (with Tom Morello)
Proud Mary (with Tom Morello)

