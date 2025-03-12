Tom Morello Joins John Fogerty At SXSW Stubbs Showcase - Noise11.com

Tom Morello jumped up with Creedence Clearwater Revival legend John Fogerty at his Stubbs BBQ showcase at SXSW on Wednesday 12 March 2025.
Earlier in the day Morello interviewed Fogerty at a SXSW In Conversation Keynote event at the Austin Convention Center.
Watch the Keynote:
John Fogerty setlist, Austin, 12. March 2025
Bad Moon Rising
Up Around the Bend
Green River
Born on the Bayou
Who’ll Stop the Rain
Lookin’ Out My Back Door
Rock and Roll Girls
Joy of My Life (Dedicated to John’s wife Julie)
Fight Fire
It Came Out of the Sky
Keep On Chooglin’
Have You Ever Seen the Rain?
Centerfield
Down on the Corner
The Old Man Down the Road
Fortunate Son
Encore:
Travelin’ Band (with Tom Morello)
Proud Mary (with Tom Morello)
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook