Tom Morello Joins John Fogerty At SXSW Stubbs Showcase - Noise11.com

Tom Morello jumped up with Creedence Clearwater Revival legend John Fogerty at his Stubbs BBQ showcase at SXSW on Wednesday 12 March 2025.

Earlier in the day Morello interviewed Fogerty at a SXSW In Conversation Keynote event at the Austin Convention Center.

Watch the Keynote:

John Fogerty setlist, Austin, 12. March 2025

Bad Moon Rising

Up Around the Bend

Green River

Born on the Bayou

Who’ll Stop the Rain

Lookin’ Out My Back Door

Rock and Roll Girls

Joy of My Life (Dedicated to John’s wife Julie)

Fight Fire

It Came Out of the Sky

Keep On Chooglin’

Have You Ever Seen the Rain?

Centerfield

Down on the Corner

The Old Man Down the Road

Fortunate Son

Encore:

Travelin’ Band (with Tom Morello)

Proud Mary (with Tom Morello)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

