 Tommy Emmanuel and George Benson Are Making An Album Together - Noise11.com
Tommy Emmanuel and George Benson Are Making An Album Together

by Paul Cashmere on April 15, 2025

Grammy Award winning Australian guitarist Tommy Emmanuel and Grammy Award winning American guitarist George Benson are making an album together.

Watch the Noise11.com Tommy Emmanuel interview:

Tommy Emmanuel told Noise11.com, “I have just finished recording my new solo album and there’s no guests on it. It is just me. I am not sure when we are going to release that yet. I’ve just been working the last three days with George Benson on some tracks that we want to do together. We’ve got some really great stuff going there. There’s a lot of good things in the pipeline right now”.

Tommy did confirm that the album is a joint project. “It’s for a Tommy Emmanuel and George Benson record,” Tommy tells Noise11.com. “I can’t say much about it but I can tell you there are going to be some big surprises with this project”.

Tommy loved working with George. “I know how to accompany him,” he said. “He is not difficult to accompany. His singing is phenomenal. His singing is so beautiful. I had him singing songs that he has never sung on stage before, like an Elvis tune and a Glen Campbell song. He sounded so good singing those songs.”

Tommy and George collaborated together in January at George’s four-day event Breezin With The Stars in Phoenix, Arizona.

Tommy will tour Australia in May.

Friday 16 May
SYDNEY NSW | Sydney Opera House

Saturday 17 May
NEWCASTLE NSW | Civic Theatre

Sunday 18 May
BRISBANE QLD | Queensland Performing Arts Centre

Tuesday 20 May
CANBERRA ACT | Canberra Theatre Centre

Wednesday 21 May
SYDNEY NSW | Sydney Opera House

Sunday 25 May
MELBOURNE VIC | Hamer Hall

Monday 26 May
MELBOURNE VIC | Hamer Hall

Thursday 29 May
PERTH WA | Riverside Theatre, PCEC

Saturday 31 May
ADELAIDE SA | Her Majesty’s Theatre

