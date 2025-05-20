 Tommy Emmanuel Awarded Honorary Doctorate By Newcastle University - Noise11.com
Tommy Emmanuel Awarded Honorary Doctorate By Newcastle University

by Paul Cashmere on May 20, 2025

The University of Newcastle has awarded Tommy Emmanuel an honorary doctorate.

Tommy was born in the New South Wales town of Muswellbroook, about 120 kilometres from Newcastle in the Hunter region of New South Wales. He is currently on tour in Australia.

In a statement the University announced:

Tommy Emmanuel is a world-renowned guitarist, Grammy and ARIA award winner, and now an Honorary Doctorate.

We awarded Tommy an Honorary Doctorate today in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to music on a global scale.

Born in Muswellbrook, he began playing guitar at a young age, quickly developing the incredible fingerstyle technique that would define his career.

His talent and influence have shaped the music industry and generations of aspiring musicians.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Tommy Emmanuel.

Tommy Emmanuel remaining tour dates:

Tuesday, May 20 – Canberra Theatre Centre, Canberra
Wednesday, May 21 – Sydney Opera House, Sydney
Sunday, May 25 – Hamer Hall, Melbourne
Monday, May 26 – Hamer Hall, Melbourne
Thursday, May 29 – Riverside Theatre, PCEC, Perth
Saturday, May 31 – Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide

