Tommy Emmanuel Awarded Honorary Doctorate By Newcastle University - Noise11.com

The University of Newcastle has awarded Tommy Emmanuel an honorary doctorate.

Tommy was born in the New South Wales town of Muswellbroook, about 120 kilometres from Newcastle in the Hunter region of New South Wales. He is currently on tour in Australia.

In a statement the University announced:

Tommy Emmanuel is a world-renowned guitarist, Grammy and ARIA award winner, and now an Honorary Doctorate.

We awarded Tommy an Honorary Doctorate today in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to music on a global scale.

Born in Muswellbrook, he began playing guitar at a young age, quickly developing the incredible fingerstyle technique that would define his career.

His talent and influence have shaped the music industry and generations of aspiring musicians.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Tommy Emmanuel.

Tommy Emmanuel remaining tour dates:

Tuesday, May 20 – Canberra Theatre Centre, Canberra

Wednesday, May 21 – Sydney Opera House, Sydney

Sunday, May 25 – Hamer Hall, Melbourne

Monday, May 26 – Hamer Hall, Melbourne

Thursday, May 29 – Riverside Theatre, PCEC, Perth

Saturday, May 31 – Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook