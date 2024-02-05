 Tommy Emmanuel Wins a Grammy Award - Noise11.com
Tommy Emmanuel Wins a Grammy Award

by Paul Cashmere on February 5, 2024

Australia’s Tommy Emmanuel has won a Grammy Award for his part of the recording of the Johnny Cash classic ‘Folsom Prison Blues’ with Johnny’s son John Carter Cash.

‘Folsom Prison Blues’ won the Grammy for Arrangement, Instrumental Or A Cappella for The String Revolution.

The song was produced by Johnny and June’s son, producer John Carter Cash and recorded at Johnny’s private studio, Cash Cabin in Hendersonville, TN in 2023. The String Revolution was able to use Cash’s 1930’s Martin H Acoustic Guitar as well as Cash’s band member, Luther Perkin’s guitar – a 1954 Fender Esquire, which was used on the original Cash “Folsom” recording. The song was mixed by Matthew Hyde and Mastered by Emerson Mancini.

Credits: Folsom Prison Blues, written by Johnny Cash Performed and arranged by: The String Revolution & Tommy Emmanuel Produced by: John Carter Cash Recorded at: Cash Cabin Studios, Hendersonville, TN. Engineer: Trey Call Assistant Engineer: Joseph Cash Mixed by: Matthew Hyde, London UK Mastered by: Emerson Mancini, Larrabee Studios, North Hollywood, CA. Video Editor: Brian Kupillas, Los Angeles, CA. Video Footage from Cash Cabin: Brooke Noyce, Nashville, TN. The String Revolution Band Members: Markus Illko Janet Robin Rober Luis Rodriguez Additional Musicians: Percussion: M.B. Gordy Bass: Byron House Management: Miles Copeland International Artists/John Bevilacqua

Tommy was nominated twice before for a Grammy. In 1998 and 2006 he was in the Best Country Instrumental performance category. In 1998 his ‘Smokey Mountain Lullaby’ with Chet Atkins lost to Alison Krauss and Union Station ‘Little Liza Jane’ and Alison also beat him again in 2006 with ‘Earl’s Breakdown’.

Tommy was born in Muswellbrook, New South Wales, the Australian town mentioned in the Steely Dan song ‘Black Friday’. His first album ‘From Out of Nowhere’ was released in 1979. He has had two Top 10 albums in Australia, ‘The Journey’ (1993) and ‘Classical Gas’ (1995).

Tommy was also once a member of Dragon, playing on the 1986 album ‘Dreams of Ordinary Men’.

