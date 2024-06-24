 The Captain Matchbox Whoopee Band Classic ‘Smoke Dreams’ Reissued Through Gil Matthews’ Aztec Records - Noise11.com
Captain Matchbox Whoopie Band Smoke Dreams

Captain Matchbox Whoopie Band Smoke Dreams

The Captain Matchbox Whoopee Band Classic ‘Smoke Dreams’ Reissued Through Gil Matthews’ Aztec Records

by Paul Cashmere on June 24, 2024

in News

‘Smoke Dreams’, the first Captain Matchbox album, was released on July 9, 1973 and reached no 23 on the Australian album chart. It featured the hit song ‘My Canary Has Circles Under His Eyes’. According to Gavin Ryan’s ‘Australian Singles Charts 1940 to 2020, the song reached no 10 in Melbourne, no 14 in Adelaide, no 25 in Brisbane, no 34 in Sydney and no 51 in Hobart.

AZTEC RECORDS continues to bring you the best of Aussie reissues. For a sweet trip down memory lane, when jug bands could sing “That cat is high, look at them two stoned eyes” (‘That Cat is High’) look no further than this superb reissue of Smoke Dreams by Captain Matchbox Whoopee Band. Originally issued on vinyl back in 1973, Smoke Dreams was where the band made the transition from underground heroes to major attraction.

As one of the most unusual aggregations ever assembled in Australia, Captain Matchbox Whoopee Band played jug band blues, folk-jazz and gypsy swing enlivened with sideshow entertainment and vaudeville lunacy. Even in the 1970s it was music of a by-gone era (the 1930s) yet in the hands of lead singer / washboard player Mic Conway and his eccentric crew it was vibrant and addictive, outrageously entertaining, left-field and breathtakingly brilliant.

At a time when other bands were obsessed with the blues and prog rock, Captain Matchbox took their inspiration from Fats Waller, Jelly Roll Morton and the Memphis Jug Band. The group’s irreverent, counter-cultural style was almost unclassifiable in some ways because they traversed the folk, jazz and rock scenes without having to be loyal to any particular one. They appeared at rock venues (the notorious TF Much Ballroom and the Reefer Cabaret), outdoor festivals (Sunbury), jazz clubs and folk nights with the response always positive.

Recorded at Armstrong’s Studios with venerable engineer Ernie Rose at the helm, Smoke Dreams announced to the wider Australian public that the band’s music was just a barrelful of kooky fun. The laconic and playful hit single ‘My Canary has Circles Under His Eyes’ made them certified radio stars. Smoke Dreams retains a quirky, appealing freshness to this day, full of jug band blues, ragtime jazz, vaudeville, parody and swing, with novelty W. C. Fields megaphone vocals, acoustic guitar, kazoo, washboard, banjo, honky tonk piano, all manner of silly noises and found sounds.

The album included five additional tracks including the 1978 commercial for Jaffas.

Get Smoke Dreams here

Captain Matchbox Whoopie Band’s second album was released on AZTEC RECORDS in 2014.

Track Listing
CD1 – Smoke Dreams
1. I Can’t Dance (I Got Ants In My Pants)
2. My Canary Has Circles Under His Eyes
3. Nagasaki
4. Sophisticated Mama
5. Mobile Line (France Blues)
6. Hotsy Totsy (Everything Is)
7. Who Walks In When I Walk Out
8. I’m Gonna Sit Right Down And Write Myself A Letter
9. After You’ve Gone
10. That Cat Is High
11. Smoke Dreams (Of You)

Bonus Tracks
12. Jungle Love (Single B-Side)
13. Coney Island Washboard Blues (Live)
14. Lindberg Hop (Live)
15. Red River Valley (Live)
16. Jaffas (Commercial)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Francis Rossi Status Quo photo by Ros O'Gorman
Status Quo Suggest The End Is Near

Status Quo are to stop 'Rockin’ All Over the World' after six decades.

40 mins ago
Bob Dylan Heavens Door whiskey
Bob Dylan Is Mixing Up The Medicine For Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Festival

Bob Dylan is out performing live again after a three month breaking from touring.

23 hours ago
Willie Nelson at the 90th at Hollywood Bowl
Willie Nelson Misses First Outlaw Festival Show On Doctor’s Orders

Willie Nelson has been forced to miss the opening shows of his joint tour with Bob Dylan "on doctor's orders".

1 day ago
The Damned AD 2022
The Damned To Release Live Album

There is a new live album coming from The Damned featuring the original line-up of Dave Vanian (vocals), Brian James (guitar), Captain Sensible (bass), and Rat Scabies (drums).

4 days ago
The Scorpions, music news, music
Scorpions To Get The Biopic Make-Over

The story of Germany’s Scorpions will be told in an upcoming biopic due in 2025.

4 days ago
Michael Schenker My Life With UFO
Slash and Erik Grönwall Join Michael Schenker For ‘Mother Mary’

Michael Schenker has lots of mates helping him pay tribute to his old band UFO with Slash and Erik Grönwall joining him for the first single ‘Mother Mary’.

5 days ago
Brian May of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Queen Catalogue Sells For Almost $AUD2 Billion

Queen has sold their catalogue for $US1.27 billion ($AUD1.9 billion).

5 days ago