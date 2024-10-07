Tony Hadley Adds Three Headline Shows During Australia 2025 Visit - Noise11.com

Tony Hadley has added three of his own shows for Adelaide, Hobart and Perth when he visits Australia in January 2025.

Hadley is part of the Timeless Summer Tour with Boy George, Starship and Bonnie Tyler playing in Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland in January.

When that’s done Tony will perform in:

Tue 28 January 2025 The Gov, Adelaide

Thu 30 January 2025 Odeon Theatre, Hobart

Sat 1 Feb 2025 Astor Theatre, Perth

“Australia is one of my favourite places to perform. I can’t wait to get back with The Fabulous TH band and perform in front of fans and friends once more,” Hadley said in a statement/

Early bird pre-sale tickets start Wednesday 9 October, 9am local time via https://daltours.cc/tonyhadley. General on sale from Friday 11 October, 9am local time.

