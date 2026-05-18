Town Folk Festival Announces 2026 Line-Up Featuring Aldous Harding, Kevin Morby And Folk Bitch Trio - Noise11 Music News

Town Folk Festival will return to Djaara / Castlemaine in November 2026 with a line-up led by New Zealand songwriter Aldous Harding, American folk artist Kevin Morby and Melbourne trio Folk Bitch Trio.

by Paul Cashmere

Town Folk Festival has unveiled the first 21 artists for its 2026 event, confirming the boutique Victorian gathering will return to Djaara / Castlemaine on Saturday, 21 November. The sixth edition of the regional festival will feature New Zealand songwriter Aldous Harding, American singer-songwriter Kevin Morby, Dutch instrumental group YĪN YĪN and Melbourne’s Folk Bitch Trio among the headline acts.

The announcement continues Town Folk’s steady growth as one of Victoria’s emerging destination festivals for contemporary folk and alternative music. Since launching in regional Victoria, the event has developed a reputation for curated programming and compact venues that allow audiences to move easily between performances.

Organisers describe the format as a “choose-your-own-adventure” experience staged across four walkable locations in Castlemaine.

The 2026 line-up also includes the Australian debut of British duo Flyte, New York songwriter Allegra Krieger, Western Australia’s Docker River Band and Melbourne indie rock act Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever. Australian artists Darren Hanlon, Jordie Lane, Romy Vager, Way Dynamic, Snowy Band and Emily Lubitz are also on the bill.

Festival performances will again be centred around Castlemaine venues including The Bridge Hotel, Shedshaker Taproom and Boomtown Winery. Town Folk has positioned itself as a family-friendly and accessible event with an emphasis on local food, community engagement and regional tourism.

For Harding, the appearance marks another Australian festival run following years of critical acclaim for albums including Party, Designer and Warm Chris. Morby returns to Australia after extensive touring behind his recent recordings, which have expanded his audience beyond the independent folk circuit into larger international venues.

The inclusion of Folk Bitch Trio reflects the rapid rise of the Melbourne group, who have become one of Australia’s most talked-about emerging acts through international touring and growing overseas attention. Their addition alongside established international names underlines the increasing export strength of Australian alternative folk artists.

Town Folk Festival also arrives at a time when regional music events across Australia continue to face economic pressure from rising production costs, artist touring expenses and audience competition. Smaller independent festivals have struggled in recent years, making Town Folk’s continued expansion notable within the live music sector.

The festival receives support through the Federal Government’s Live Music Australia initiative, alongside backing from Visit Victoria and Mount Alexander Shire Council. Government support for regional live music events has become increasingly important as festivals seek financial stability while maintaining boutique formats.

Organisers are expected to announce additional artists closer to the event date. Tickets for the 2026 festival go on sale at 9:00am on Thursday, 21 May through the festival website.

Town Folk Festival 2026

Saturday 21 November, Djaara / Castlemaine

Aldous Harding (NZ)

Allegra Krieger (USA)

Bud Rokesky

Darren Hanlon

Docker River Band

Emily Lubitz

Flyte (UK)

Folk Bitch Trio

Hannah Cameron

Immy Owusu

Jordie Lane

Kevin Morby (USA)

Minna (UK)

Nat Pavlovic

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

Romy Vager

Snowy Band

Sunny Morris

Way Dynamic

Winter McQuinn

YĪN YĪN (NL)

Tickets on sale 9:00am Thursday 21 May via Townfolkfestival.com

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