 Tyler The Creator Blasts Former Collaborators - Noise11.com
Tyler The Creator. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tyler The Creator. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tyler The Creator Blasts Former Collaborators

by Music-News.com on July 11, 2022

in News

Tyler the Creator has accused some of his old collaborators of selling his music.

Tyler the Creator took to Twitter to claim that two former colleagues had stolen his music and were selling it on Discord without his permission.

He alleged: “b deshay and tyler major selling old songs of mine is wild ha, all them discordd kids are sus especially 3D glass pacifist whatever the hell he called, copping stolen shit is like damnnnn u thirsty as hell ok

“like bruh that shit is true personal stolen stuff and n***** is like gb gb like damn bro you that thirsty for 2 minute drafts / few hundred bucks get it together fellas. subliminal tried to get on a call like no bro, just stop, its not cool dawggy (sic).”

Meanwhile, Tyler recently praised Kendrick Lamar for his fifth album ‘Mr. Morale The Big Steppers’.

He said: “N****s don’t know how to give each other hugs and I hope we get past that. We will, though. The younger kids is like, ‘What’s up, bro? You good?’ We gotta cut the bitches and just start being super open and honest.”

“And that’s what Kendrick just did with his new album… I love that album, but I feel like he touches on shit that’s so, like, open and honest that some people can’t listen to it because they probably feel like he’s looking at them in their eyes and they’re like, ‘Oh, I can’t panic. Uhhh, I can’t listen to this. Put on something else so I can hit my dougie’. And keep forgetting and numbing the shit that he’s talking about.

“Not saying the people that’s doing that went through what [Kendrick’s] saying, but it’s making them think about the shit that they’re covering up with that fucking, ‘I’m hard, I shoot people’ shit. I see it, I see through it.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

The Killers photo by Olivia Bee
The Killers Start Work On Next Album

The Killers will release a new album next year.

14 hours ago
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Cancels Tour Over Mental Health Concerns

Shawn Mendes is postponing his Wonder: The World Tour as he has "hit a breaking point" with his mental health.

16 hours ago
Kate Miller-Heidke at the Palais Theatre St Kilda 8 July 2022 photo by Mandarine Montgomery supplied by Frontier Touring
Kate Miller-Heidke Performs Kate Bush’s ‘Wuthering Heights’ In Stunning Return To Live Music

After two years of delays due to Covid, Kate Miller-Heidke has kicked off her ‘Child In Reverse’ tour with fans finally able to experience the new album live as well as a few surprises.

1 day ago
Harry Styles photo 2012 by Ros O'Gorman
Australian Album Chart: Harry Styles ‘Harry’s Place’ Is No 1

"Harry's House" for Harry Styles returns to top of the ARIA Albums Chart this week for a fourth overall stay at the No.1 position.

1 day ago
Paolo Nutini photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paolo Nutini Debuts At No 1 In The UK

Paolo Nutini scores his third UK Number 1 album with Last Night in the Bittersweet.   

2 days ago
Machine Gun Kelly Mainstream Sellout
Machine Gun Kelly Regrets Corey Taylor Fued

Machine Gun Kelly regrets the way he handled his feud with Corey Taylor.

3 days ago
Ed Sheeran Equals
Ed Sheeran Equals Is The Years Biggest Selling Album (So Far)

The biggest album of 2022 so far is Ed Sheeran’s = (Equals), the Official Charts Company can reveal today.

4 days ago