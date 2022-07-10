Tyler The Creator Blasts Former Collaborators - Noise11.com

Tyler the Creator has accused some of his old collaborators of selling his music.

Tyler the Creator took to Twitter to claim that two former colleagues had stolen his music and were selling it on Discord without his permission.

He alleged: “b deshay and tyler major selling old songs of mine is wild ha, all them discordd kids are sus especially 3D glass pacifist whatever the hell he called, copping stolen shit is like damnnnn u thirsty as hell ok

“like bruh that shit is true personal stolen stuff and n***** is like gb gb like damn bro you that thirsty for 2 minute drafts / few hundred bucks get it together fellas. subliminal tried to get on a call like no bro, just stop, its not cool dawggy (sic).”

Meanwhile, Tyler recently praised Kendrick Lamar for his fifth album ‘Mr. Morale The Big Steppers’.

He said: “N****s don’t know how to give each other hugs and I hope we get past that. We will, though. The younger kids is like, ‘What’s up, bro? You good?’ We gotta cut the bitches and just start being super open and honest.”

“And that’s what Kendrick just did with his new album… I love that album, but I feel like he touches on shit that’s so, like, open and honest that some people can’t listen to it because they probably feel like he’s looking at them in their eyes and they’re like, ‘Oh, I can’t panic. Uhhh, I can’t listen to this. Put on something else so I can hit my dougie’. And keep forgetting and numbing the shit that he’s talking about.

“Not saying the people that’s doing that went through what [Kendrick’s] saying, but it’s making them think about the shit that they’re covering up with that fucking, ‘I’m hard, I shoot people’ shit. I see it, I see through it.”

