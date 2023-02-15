U2 Premiere New Version of ‘One’ - Noise11.com

U2 have released their new version of the classic ‘One’ from the upcoming ‘Songs of Surrender’ album.

‘Songs of Surrender’ is the companion album to Bono’s book ‘Surrender: 40 songs, One Story’, released in November 2022. The books chapters and the album share 28 tracks.

The 4CD 40 track album features:

Edge’s Songs of Surrender

• “One” – U2 (From Achtung Baby)

• “Where the Streets Have No Name” – U2 (From The Joshua Tree)

• “Stories for Boys” – U2 (From Boy)

• “11 O’Clock Tick Tock” – U2 (Non-Album Single)

• “Out of Control” – U2 (From Boy)

• “Beautiful Day” – U2 (From All That You Can’t Leave Behind)

• “Bad” – U2 (From The Unforgettable Fire)

• “Every Breaking Wave” – U2 (From Songs of Innocence)

• “Walk On” – U2 (From All That You Can’t Leave Behind)

• “Pride (In the Name of Love)” – U2 (From The Unforgettable Fire)

Larry’s Songs of Surrender

• “Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses” – U2 (From Achtung Baby)

• “Get Out of Your Own Way” – U2 (From Songs of Experience)

• “Stuck in a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of” – U2 (From All That You Can’t Leave Behind)

• “Red Hill Mining Town” – U2 (From The Joshua Tree)

• “Ordinary Love” – U2 (Non-Album Single)

• “Sometimes You Can’t Make it On Your Own” – U2 (From How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb)

• “Invisible” – U2 (Non-Album Single)

• “Dirty Day” – U2 (From Zooropa)

• “The Miracle (Of Joey Ramone)” – U2 (From Songs of Innocence)

• “City of Blinding Lights” – U2 (From How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb)

Adam’s Songs of Surrender

• “Vertigo” – U2 (From How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb)

• “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” – U2 (From The Joshua Tree)

• “Electrical Storm” – U2 (Non-Album Single)

• “The Fly” – U2 (From Achtung Baby)

• “If God Will Send His Angels” – U2 (From Pop)

• “Desire” – U2 (From Rattle and Hum)

• “Until the End of the World” – U2 (From Achtung Baby)

• “Song for Someone” – U2 (From Songs of Innocence)

• “All I Want is You” – U2 (From Rattle and Hum)

• “Peace on Earth” – U2 (From All That You Can’t Leave Behind)

Bono’s Songs of Surrender

• “With or Without You” – U2 (From The Joshua Tree)

• “Stay (Faraway, So Close!)” – U2 (From Zooropa)

• “Sunday Bloody Sunday” – U2 (From War)

• “Lights of Home” – U2 (From Songs of Experience)

• “Cedarwood Road” – U2 (From Songs of Innocence)

• “I Will Follow” – U2 (From Boy)

• “Two Hearts Beat as One” – U2 (From War)

• “Miracle Drug” – U2 (From How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb)

• “The Little Things that Give You Away” – U2 (From Songs of Experience)

• “40” – U2 (From War)

The album features tracks from all but two U2 albums, October from 1981 and No Line On the Horizon from 2009.

U2 this week announced their Las Vegas residency without Larry Mullen Jr. Bram van den Berg, drummer of Dutch band Krezip will fill-in for Mullen.

