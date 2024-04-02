Ultravox Bass Player Chris Cross Dies At Age 71 - Noise11.com

Chris Cross, the bass player for Ultravox, has died at age 71.

Christopher Allen was a founding member of Tiger Lily in 1973. They later to changed their name to Ultravox in 1976 and Christopher changed his name to Chris Cross.

The first three Ultravox albums stiffed. Imagine that happening now and the band not being dropped by its label.

Album four had a line-up change. John Foxx was out as singer, Midge Ure was in and the album ‘Vienna’ (1980) reached no 3 in the UK and no 4 in Australia.

The classic line-up of Ultravox with Midge Ure, Chris Cross, Billy Currie and Warren Cann, released their final album ‘Brilliant’ in 2012.

Chris was also a video directing making the videos for Bananarama ‘Shy Boy’ and Fun Boy 3’s ‘The Telephone Always Rings’.

It is with profound sadness that I announce the death of Chris Cross to the group. As a mark of respect to Chris and his family, activity in the group will be suspended until further notice … Any further information will be posted at an appropriate time … pic.twitter.com/U45ifr9m1D — Ultravox Unofficial (@UltravoxU) April 1, 2024

