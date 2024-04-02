 Ultravox Bass Player Chris Cross Dies At Age 71 - Noise11.com
Ultravox Bass Player Chris Cross Dies At Age 71

by Paul Cashmere on April 2, 2024

in News

Chris Cross, the bass player for Ultravox, has died at age 71.

Christopher Allen was a founding member of Tiger Lily in 1973. They later to changed their name to Ultravox in 1976 and Christopher changed his name to Chris Cross.

The first three Ultravox albums stiffed. Imagine that happening now and the band not being dropped by its label.

Album four had a line-up change. John Foxx was out as singer, Midge Ure was in and the album ‘Vienna’ (1980) reached no 3 in the UK and no 4 in Australia.

The classic line-up of Ultravox with Midge Ure, Chris Cross, Billy Currie and Warren Cann, released their final album ‘Brilliant’ in 2012.

Chris was also a video directing making the videos for Bananarama ‘Shy Boy’ and Fun Boy 3’s ‘The Telephone Always Rings’.

