Undertale The Determination Symphony Tour Announced For Australia In 2026 - Noise11 Music News

Undertale: The Determination Symphony will bring the music of Toby Fox’s influential game Undertale to Australian concert halls with a live orchestral performance in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in late 2026.

by Paul Cashmere

A decade after its original release, the music of Undertale will move from gaming consoles to concert halls when Undertale: The Determination Symphony tours Australia in November and December 2026.

The orchestral production will stage three Australian performances featuring a 25-piece ensemble performing the score composed by game creator Toby Fox. The concerts will take place in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, with tickets going on sale at 12pm local time on Thursday 9 April.

The Australian shows are part of a global tour celebrating the tenth anniversary of the cult independent video game Undertale, first released in 2015. The concert series places the game’s music at the centre of the performance, pairing orchestral arrangements with synchronised gameplay footage projected above the stage.

While Undertale began as a modest independent release, its influence within gaming culture has grown steadily over the past decade. Created and composed by American developer Toby Fox, the game reshaped expectations around narrative design and player choice in role-playing games.

The story follows a child who falls into an underground world inhabited by monsters. Throughout the game, players can choose to fight or resolve conflicts peacefully, decisions that directly affect dialogue, character relationships and the outcome of the story. That design approach, unusual for mainstream role-playing games at the time, helped the title build a strong community following.

Music has been central to the game’s legacy. Fox’s soundtrack blends electronic composition, character themes and melodic storytelling to support the narrative structure of the game. Individual pieces from the score have circulated widely online, appearing in fan performances, remixes and live adaptations.

Tracks such as Megalovania and Bonetrousle have become widely recognisable within gaming culture, while the broader soundtrack has been praised for its ability to reinforce emotional moments throughout the story.

The Undertale: The Determination Symphony tour translates that music into a live orchestral setting. Each concert features new arrangements performed by a 25-piece orchestra while gameplay visuals guide audiences through the story of the Underground.

The program follows the arc of the game itself, moving through locations such as the Ruins, Snowdin, Waterfall and Hotland before reaching the climactic sequences of the narrative. Characters, battles and story moments appear on screen in sync with the music, creating a hybrid performance that sits somewhere between film screening and orchestral concert.

According to Fox, the concept behind the production is straightforward. “Undertale is a game with a lot of music,” he said. “It’s good when skilled professionals play the music and people listen to it.”

The concert series has been curated by Fox himself, ensuring the arrangements retain the musical identity of the original score while expanding it for a live ensemble.

The Undertale symphony tour arrives during a period of growth for live concerts built around video game music. Over the past decade orchestral productions featuring music from games have moved from niche fan gatherings into established touring events.

Shows built around franchises such as orchestral game retrospectives and composer-led concerts have demonstrated the commercial potential of the format. These productions often combine orchestral performance with cinematic presentation, recognising that game music audiences are accustomed to experiencing the compositions alongside visual storytelling.

Undertale is a particularly strong candidate for this format because the original soundtrack already carries a narrative structure. Fox wrote the music as an integral storytelling element, allowing the concert version to follow the emotional trajectory of the game.

The international tour will begin in San Jose, California on 23 August 2026 and continue across North America, Europe and Asia before reaching Australia in November.

Ten years after its release, Undertale continues to expand beyond the boundaries of video games. The orchestral tour reflects how the project has evolved into a broader cultural property, one where its music can stand independently on the concert stage.

For fans of game soundtracks and orchestral adaptations alike, the Australian dates will offer a rare chance to hear one of the most recognisable independent game scores performed live.

Undertale: The Determination Symphony – Australia 2026

Fri 20 Nov 2026, Melbourne, The Plenary @ MCEC

Fri 27 Nov 2026, Sydney, TikTok Entertainment Centre

Thu 3 Dec 2026, Brisbane, Great Hall @ BCEC

Tickets go on sale 12pm Thursday 9 April (local time).

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)