 Update on the Health of John Farnham - Noise11.com
John Farnham photo by Ros O'Gorman

John Farnham photo by Ros O'Gorman

Update on the Health of John Farnham

by Paul Cashmere on August 29, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

The family of John Farnham has issued another update on the condition of John.

In a statement the family says:

AN UPDATED STATEMENT REGARDING JOHN FARNHAM’S HEALTH
BY JILL, ROB & JAMES FARNHAM

Melbourne: 7:00am, Monday 29th August, 2022

The Farnham family want to acknowledge and thank everyone for their ongoing messages and well wishes that have been shared throughout the last week. It really lifts our spirits knowing that everyone is thinking of John.

Jill Farnham has provided this brief update this morning, “John remains in a stable condition in ICU following the removal of a cancerous tumour in his mouth on Tuesday. He is awake and responding well to the care he’s receiving.“

No further comment is available at this time and the family appreciates the media’s continued respect for their privacy.

Also the family as advised, “as John does not have an official social media presence a dedicated website has been established today for fans to send messages of support to John and the family. www.weloveyoujohn.com.au

Updates from the family are the only official updates on the health of John. Be aware pf “entertainment reporters” who have no inside information and are speculating on John’s health as if it were news.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman John Farnham. Photo by Ros O'Gorman John Farnham. Photo by Ros O'Gorman John Farnham. Photo by Ros O'Gorman John Farnham One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Judith Durham photo by Ros OGorman, noise11
Judith Durham State Memorial Set For 6 September

The State Memorial for the late Judith Durham, the legendary lead singer of The Seekers, will be held on 6 September 2022 at Hamer Hall, Melbourne.

3 days ago
The Beatles Revolver
The Beatles ‘Revolver’ Will Be The Next Expanded Box Set

The Beatles ‘Revolver’ will be the next Beatles album to receive the extended box set treatment.

3 days ago
Joni Mitchell at the Newport Folk Festival 2022
Joni Mitchell Receives Doctorate From Berkeley

Joni Mitchell has accepted an honorary doctorate degree from the Berklee College of Music.

4 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eric Clapton Took Issue With Ozzy Osbourne Lyric

Ozzy Osbourne attempted to change a lyric to his new song 'One Of Those Days' after Eric Clapton took issue with what he thought was an anti-Jesus stance.

5 days ago
The Beatles Get Back
Peter Jackson Says Disney Won’t Release Extend The Beatles ‘Get Back’ Edition

Sir Peter Jackson, director of The Beatles’ recent ‘Get Back’ doco, says Disney cannot be convinced that an extended version is worth releasing.

5 days ago
The Farnham Family celebrating Jill & John's 45th wedding anniversary in 2018 Jill, James, Rob and John Farnham
Update On The Condition of John Farnham Following Cancer Operation

Jill Farnham, wife of Australian music icon John Farnham, has updated fans on the condition of her husband after his surgery for cancer on Monday.

5 days ago
The Farnham Family celebrating Jill & John's 45th wedding anniversary in 2018 Jill, James, Rob and John Farnham
John Farnham Admitted To Hospital For Cancer Treatment

Australian music legend John Farnham has been diagnosed with cancer and has been admitted to hospital in Melbourne for treatment.

6 days ago