Update on the Health of John Farnham - Noise11.com

The family of John Farnham has issued another update on the condition of John.

In a statement the family says:

AN UPDATED STATEMENT REGARDING JOHN FARNHAM’S HEALTH

BY JILL, ROB & JAMES FARNHAM

Melbourne: 7:00am, Monday 29th August, 2022

The Farnham family want to acknowledge and thank everyone for their ongoing messages and well wishes that have been shared throughout the last week. It really lifts our spirits knowing that everyone is thinking of John. Jill Farnham has provided this brief update this morning, “John remains in a stable condition in ICU following the removal of a cancerous tumour in his mouth on Tuesday. He is awake and responding well to the care he’s receiving.“ No further comment is available at this time and the family appreciates the media’s continued respect for their privacy.

Also the family as advised, “as John does not have an official social media presence a dedicated website has been established today for fans to send messages of support to John and the family. www.weloveyoujohn.com.au

Updates from the family are the only official updates on the health of John. Be aware pf “entertainment reporters” who have no inside information and are speculating on John’s health as if it were news.

