 Usher To Play First Aussie Shows Since 2018 - Noise11.com

Usher photo by Marcus McDonald

Usher To Play First Aussie Shows Since 2018

by Paul Cashmere on May 8, 2025

in News

This will be Usher’s fourth live shows in Australia. Usher first toured Australia in 2003, again in 2011and for RNB Fridays in 2018.

Watch the Aussie trailer

Usher’s first hit in Australia was ‘You Make Me Wanna’ in 1997.

‘U Remind Me’, ‘U Got It Bad’ and ‘U-Turn’ were top 10 hits in the early 2000s.

‘Yeah’ with Lil Jon and Ludacris was no 1 in 2004.

Usher had another no 1 in Australia with OMG with will.i.am in 2010.

USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE TOUR AUSTRALIA 2025 DATES:

Wed Nov 19 – Melbourne, VIC – Rod Laver Arena
Thu Nov 20 – Melbourne, VIC – Rod Laver Arena
Sat Nov 22 – Melbourne, VIC – Rod Laver Arena
Sun Nov 23 – Melbourne, VIC – Rod Laver Arena
Mon Dec 01 – Sydney, NSW – Qudos Bank Arena
Tue Dec 02 – Sydney, NSW – Qudos Bank Arena
Thu Dec 04 – Sydney, NSW – Qudos Bank Arena
Fri Dec 05 – Sydney, NSW – Qudos Bank Arena

Usher’s movie ‘Rendezvous in Paris’ is also currently in Australian cinemas.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Brad Arnold of 3 Doors Down
3 Doors Down Cancel Dates After Brad Arnold Diagnosed With Cancer

3 Doors Down has been forced to cancel their latest tour after the band's lead singer and drummer, Brad Arnold, was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer.

5 hours ago
Bloc Party
Bloc Party Receive Ivor Novello Award

The Ivors Academy has today announced that the four original members of Bloc Party are set to receive an Ivor Novello Award in the Outstanding Song Collection category. This award recognises the pioneering indie-rock band’s exceptional ability and legacy in songwriting throughout their 25-year career. Kele Okereke, Russell Lissack, Gordon Moakes and Matt Tong will be honoured with the award at The Ivors with Amazon Music which takes place at Grosvenor House in London on Thursday 22 May 2025.

9 hours ago
The Jesus Lizard Photo Credit: Joshua Black Wilkins
The Jesus Lizard To Play First Australian Shows Since 1998

The Jesus Lizard will return to Australia in 2025 for their third Australia tour and first since 1998.

1 day ago
Andre 3000 7 Piano Sketches
Andre 3000 Drops Surprise New Music

Andre 3000 released a surprise album after stepping out at the Met Gala.

1 day ago
Keith Urban, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne 2014 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Keith Urban Wins Triple Crown At Academy of Country Music Awards

Keith Urban will be honoured with the Triple Crown Award at this year's Academy of Country Music Awards.

2 days ago
Ricky Martin photo supplied by TEG Dainty
Ricky Martin Adds A Second Melbourne Show

Ricky Martin will hang around in Melbourne for a little longer in November. Ricky will perform a second Melbourne show on 2 November.

2 days ago
Oasis photo by Simon Emmett
Oasis Won’t Be Using Gary Glitter Song Reference In 2025 Tour

Oasis will reportedly not play the song Hello on their reunion tour due to the song's associastions with convicted paedophile Gary Glitter.

3 days ago