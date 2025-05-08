Usher To Play First Aussie Shows Since 2018 - Noise11.com

This will be Usher’s fourth live shows in Australia. Usher first toured Australia in 2003, again in 2011and for RNB Fridays in 2018.

Usher’s first hit in Australia was ‘You Make Me Wanna’ in 1997.

‘U Remind Me’, ‘U Got It Bad’ and ‘U-Turn’ were top 10 hits in the early 2000s.

‘Yeah’ with Lil Jon and Ludacris was no 1 in 2004.

Usher had another no 1 in Australia with OMG with will.i.am in 2010.

USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE TOUR AUSTRALIA 2025 DATES:

Wed Nov 19 – Melbourne, VIC – Rod Laver Arena

Thu Nov 20 – Melbourne, VIC – Rod Laver Arena

Sat Nov 22 – Melbourne, VIC – Rod Laver Arena

Sun Nov 23 – Melbourne, VIC – Rod Laver Arena

Mon Dec 01 – Sydney, NSW – Qudos Bank Arena

Tue Dec 02 – Sydney, NSW – Qudos Bank Arena

Thu Dec 04 – Sydney, NSW – Qudos Bank Arena

Fri Dec 05 – Sydney, NSW – Qudos Bank Arena

Usher’s movie ‘Rendezvous in Paris’ is also currently in Australian cinemas.

