Vika and Linda To Tour Victoria and Tasmania After Red Hot Summer - Noise11.com

Vika and Linda Bull will spend July touring Tasmania and regional Victoria after they complete their Red Hot Summer dates.

Vika and Linda have toured most of Australia since January with Paul Kelly, Mark Seymour and Bernard Fanning on the Red Hot Summer tour.

The 2023 season concludes 13 May in Cairns.

Red Hot Summer remaining dates are:

Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th April 2023

Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda

Saturday 6 May 2023

Botanic Gardens, Darwin

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda

Saturday 13 May, Cairns Showgrounds, Cairns,

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda

Tickets for all events are at www.ticketmaster.com.au .

Vika and Linda’s band is The Bullettes, featuring Cameron Bruce (MD/keyboards), Benjamin Hauptmann (guitar), Richard Bradbeer (bass) and Lachlan O’Kane (drums).

VIKA & LINDA JULY 2023

Fri 7 July Bunjil Place, Narre Warren

Sat 8 July Performing Arts Centre, Frankston

Sun 9 July Capital Theatre, Bendigo

Thur 13 July West Gippsland Arts Centre, Warragul

Fri 14 July Paranaple Arts Centre. Devonport

Sat 15 July Theatre Royal, Hobart

Sun 16 July, Princess Theatre, Launceston

Tickets on sale now www.vikaandlinda.com.au

