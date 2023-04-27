 Vika and Linda To Tour Victoria and Tasmania After Red Hot Summer - Noise11.com

Vika and Linda 2023

Vika and Linda To Tour Victoria and Tasmania After Red Hot Summer

by Paul Cashmere on April 27, 2023

in News

Vika and Linda Bull will spend July touring Tasmania and regional Victoria after they complete their Red Hot Summer dates.

Vika and Linda have toured most of Australia since January with Paul Kelly, Mark Seymour and Bernard Fanning on the Red Hot Summer tour.

The 2023 season concludes 13 May in Cairns.

Red Hot Summer remaining dates are:

Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th April 2023
Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda

Saturday 6 May 2023
Botanic Gardens, Darwin
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda

Saturday 13 May, Cairns Showgrounds, Cairns,
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda

Tickets for all events are at www.ticketmaster.com.au .

Vika and Linda’s band is The Bullettes, featuring Cameron Bruce (MD/keyboards), Benjamin Hauptmann (guitar), Richard Bradbeer (bass) and Lachlan O’Kane (drums).

VIKA & LINDA JULY 2023
Fri 7 July Bunjil Place, Narre Warren
Sat 8 July Performing Arts Centre, Frankston
Sun 9 July Capital Theatre, Bendigo
Thur 13 July West Gippsland Arts Centre, Warragul
Fri 14 July Paranaple Arts Centre. Devonport
Sat 15 July Theatre Royal, Hobart
Sun 16 July, Princess Theatre, Launceston

Tickets on sale now www.vikaandlinda.com.au

Noise11.com

