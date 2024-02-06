 Walmart Responds To Snoop Dogg Lawsuit - Noise11.com
Snoop Dogg photo by Ros O'Gorman

Snoop Dogg photo by Ros O'Gorman

Walmart Responds To Snoop Dogg Lawsuit

by Music-News.com on February 7, 2024

in News

Walmart hits back at Snoop Dogg’s claims they sabotaged his cereal sales.

Snoop Dogg filed a lawsuit against both Walmart and Post Consumer Brands on February 6, claiming they had sabotaged the roll-out of Snoop’s cereal brand by a means of “underhanded dealing” and “diabolical actions”.

Snoop and his business partner, fellow rapper Master P, claimed that Walmart and Post had conspired to ensure that either “Snoop Cereal would not be available to consumers” or would “incur exorbitant costs that would eliminate any profit.”

The suit alleges Walmart employees were instructed not to place Snoop Cereal on shelves, while the inventory system indicated there was no stock.

“However, upon further investigation by store employees, each of these stores had several boxes of Snoop Cereal in their stockrooms that were coded to not be put out on the store shelves,” the company’s lawyers wrote.

“Unlike the other Post branded boxes of cereal around them, these Snoop Cereal boxes had been in the stockrooms for months without ever being made available to customers.”

With the lawsuit yet to be heard in court, Walmart has strenuously denied all allegations, pointing to its record of working well with other entrepreneurs.

“Walmart values our relationships with our suppliers, and we have a strong history of supporting entrepreneurs,” the retailer said in a statement.

“Many factors affect the sales of any given product, including consumer demand, seasonality, and price to name a few. We will respond as appropriate with the Court once we are served with the complaint.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Tenacious D
Tenacious D Australian Tour Dates Announced

Jack Black and Kyle Gass will reunite as the Batman and Robin of rock when Tenacious D tour Australia in July.

8 hours ago
Toby Keith photo by Ros O'Gorman
Country Superstar Toby Keith Dies At Age 62

One of the world’s biggest Country Music stars Toby Keith has died at age 62 from cancer.

20 hours ago
The Edge and Bono of U2 photo by Ros O'Gorman
U2 To Release David Guetta Remix of ‘Atomic City’

U2 have shared an EDM remix of their song 'Atomic City' by world-famous DJ David Guetta.

2 days ago
Take That
Take That and Sophie Ellis-Bextor Are Coming To Australia

Take That will tour Australia in October and November 2024 with Sophie Ellis-Bextor on the This Life On Tour tour.

3 days ago
Billy Joel at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne 2008 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Billy Joel Premieres ‘Turn The Lights Back On’

‘Turn The Lights Back On’, the first new music from Billy since 2007, has premiered.

5 days ago
Bruce and Adele Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen’s Mother Adele Springsteen Dies at Age 98

Adele Springsteen, the mother of Bruce Springsteen, has died at age 98.

5 days ago
Marilyn Manson Ordered To Pay Even Rachel Wood’s Legal Fees

Brian Warner (aka Marilyn Manson) has been ordered to pay $327,000 to ex-girlfriend Even Rachel Wood to cover the legal fees she paid out during his defamation lawsuit.

January 31, 2024