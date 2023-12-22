Watch AC/DC’s PowerTrip Concert In Indio In Full While It Lasts - Noise11.com

The compete AC/DC PowerTrip concert from Indio, California on 7 October 2023 is streaming right now but we have no idea for how long.

The concert was pieced together by “fans for fans”.

The video has been uploaded to YouTube with the note:

After 2 months and a lot of hours of work, this is the full concert in Multi cam video. The sound was remastered from the best sources but : – 2 songs are missing from the main source : Back In Black and Rock’n’Roll Train – 3 songs remastered was banned by YouTube, so I use the raw source for Sin City, Hell Ain’t A Bad Place To Be and TNT. The video is still on work. Im still working on it to improve some views. I’m also working on an Upgrade AI version.

Enjoy. Who knows how long it will be up there.

Setlist :

00:00 Intro

01:00 If You Want Blood

06:12 Back In Black

10:20 Demon Fire

14:12 Shot Down In Flames

17:45 Thunderstruck

23:18 Have A Drink On Me

27:35 Hells Bells

33:03 Shot In The Dark

36:22 Stiff Upper Lip

40:17 Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap

45:02 Shoot To Thrill

50:50 Sin City

55:45 Givin’ The Dog A Bone

59:44 Rock’n’Roll Train

1:04:02 You Shook Me All Night Long

1:07:55 Dog Eat Dog

1:12:32 High Voltage

1:17:56 Hell Ain’t A Bad Place To Be

1:22:22 Riff Raff

1:27:56 Highway To Hell

1:31:52 Whole Lotta Rosie

1:37:45 Let There Be Rock

— encore —

1:54:00 TNT

1:57:38 For Those About To Rock

