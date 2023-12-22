Watch AC/DC’s PowerTrip Concert In Indio In Full While It Lasts - Noise11.com

The compete AC/DC PowerTrip concert from Indio, California on 7 October 2023 is streaming right now but we have no idea for how long.
The concert was pieced together by “fans for fans”.
The video has been uploaded to YouTube with the note:
After 2 months and a lot of hours of work, this is the full concert in Multi cam video. The sound was remastered from the best sources but : – 2 songs are missing from the main source : Back In Black and Rock’n’Roll Train – 3 songs remastered was banned by YouTube, so I use the raw source for Sin City, Hell Ain’t A Bad Place To Be and TNT. The video is still on work. Im still working on it to improve some views. I’m also working on an Upgrade AI version.
Enjoy. Who knows how long it will be up there.
Setlist :
00:00 Intro
01:00 If You Want Blood
06:12 Back In Black
10:20 Demon Fire
14:12 Shot Down In Flames
17:45 Thunderstruck
23:18 Have A Drink On Me
27:35 Hells Bells
33:03 Shot In The Dark
36:22 Stiff Upper Lip
40:17 Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap
45:02 Shoot To Thrill
50:50 Sin City
55:45 Givin’ The Dog A Bone
59:44 Rock’n’Roll Train
1:04:02 You Shook Me All Night Long
1:07:55 Dog Eat Dog
1:12:32 High Voltage
1:17:56 Hell Ain’t A Bad Place To Be
1:22:22 Riff Raff
1:27:56 Highway To Hell
1:31:52 Whole Lotta Rosie
1:37:45 Let There Be Rock
— encore —
1:54:00 TNT
1:57:38 For Those About To Rock
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE