 Watch Amy Winehouse 'Tears Dry On Their Own' Unseen Footage - Noise11.com
Amy Winehouse photo by Haylee Cashmere

Amy Winehouse photo by Haylee Cashmere

Watch Amy Winehouse ‘Tears Dry On Their Own’ Unseen Footage

by Paul Cashmere on April 11, 2024

in News

A new lyric video for the classic single, ‘Tears Dry On Their Own’, the latest in an ongoing series of videos celebrating the genius of Amy Winehouse, is now available to view online.

Utilising newly discovered footage from the original rushes, ‘Tears Dry On Their Own’ was the fourth single taken from Amy’s masterpiece second album “Back to Black”. Filmed on the streets and motels of Los Angeles, the video was directed by celebrated director/photographer David LaChapelle and reveals never-before-seen footage capturing candid and intimate moments of Amy having fun with the film crew in between official film takes.

The video is being released in local languages: English, French, Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese, and goes live days before the release of the hugely anticipated Sam Taylor Johnson directed ‘BACK TO BLACK’ film.

The accompanying official soundtrack album, ‘Back To Black Songs From The Original Motion Picture’, features original recordings from Amy’s highly influential debut, “Frank” and masterpiece “Back To Black” and also includes a new track, ‘Song for Amy’, sung by Nick Cave.

Further songs from artists who were an inspiration to Amy, The Shangri-Las, Billie Holiday, Minnie Riperton, Dinah Washington and Sarah Vaughan, whose voices all appear at key moments in the film, will also be featured on the album.

The 30 million selling, 5 time Grammy winning “Back To Black”, and seminal debut album “Frank”, are lasting testaments to the peerless artist, the phenomenal writer and performer, and the once in a generation talent that Amy Winehouse was.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

DJ Mister Cee photo from Facebook
DJ Mister Cee Dead At 57

Calvin LeBrun, better known as the legendary DJ Mister Cee, has passed away.

20 hours ago
Bring Me The Horizon’s Lee Malia To Miss Australian Tour

Bring Me The Horizon's guitarist Lee Malia is skipping the band's Australian leg of their 'NeX GEn Tour' to spend time with his newborn.

21 hours ago
Tim Campbell, Anthony Callea and John Foreman
Anthony Callea and Tim Campbell Team With John Foreman For The Songs of Elton John and George Michael

With Elton John now retired from touring and George Michael no longer with us, Anthony Callea and Tim Campbell will perform the songs of Elton and George backed by John Foreman and the Australian Pops Orchestra.

2 days ago
Imagine Dragons, Palace Theatre, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Imagine Dragons Back With New Song ‘Eyes Closed’

Imagine Dragons have kicked off their new era with genre-hopping new single, 'Eyes Closed'.

7 days ago
Amy Winehouse photo by Haylee Cashmere
Amy Winehouse Biopic Slammed By Fans After Teaser Release

Amy Winehouse's fans have declared a new movie biopic "cursed" after seeing a new teaser.

7 days ago
Robbie Williams at A Day On The Green Geelong 2023 photo by Winston Robinson
Robbie Williams Wants To Upset People Like Matty Healy

Robbie Williams has lamented the "boring" state of the current music scene, whilst hailing The 1975's Matty Healy the "only commercially viable Pop/Rock star" who is "willing to be something other than beige."

April 5, 2024
Billie Piper
Billie Piper Said To Me £9m In Debt To Virgin Records

Billie Piper is said to have an estimated debt of "£9 million" owed to Virgin Records.

April 5, 2024