Watch Amy Winehouse 'Tears Dry On Their Own' Unseen Footage - Noise11.com

A new lyric video for the classic single, ‘Tears Dry On Their Own’, the latest in an ongoing series of videos celebrating the genius of Amy Winehouse, is now available to view online.

Utilising newly discovered footage from the original rushes, ‘Tears Dry On Their Own’ was the fourth single taken from Amy’s masterpiece second album “Back to Black”. Filmed on the streets and motels of Los Angeles, the video was directed by celebrated director/photographer David LaChapelle and reveals never-before-seen footage capturing candid and intimate moments of Amy having fun with the film crew in between official film takes.

The video is being released in local languages: English, French, Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese, and goes live days before the release of the hugely anticipated Sam Taylor Johnson directed ‘BACK TO BLACK’ film.

The accompanying official soundtrack album, ‘Back To Black Songs From The Original Motion Picture’, features original recordings from Amy’s highly influential debut, “Frank” and masterpiece “Back To Black” and also includes a new track, ‘Song for Amy’, sung by Nick Cave.

Further songs from artists who were an inspiration to Amy, The Shangri-Las, Billie Holiday, Minnie Riperton, Dinah Washington and Sarah Vaughan, whose voices all appear at key moments in the film, will also be featured on the album.

The 30 million selling, 5 time Grammy winning “Back To Black”, and seminal debut album “Frank”, are lasting testaments to the peerless artist, the phenomenal writer and performer, and the once in a generation talent that Amy Winehouse was.

