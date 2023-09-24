Watch Behind The Scenes of the New Rolling Stones Video ‘Angry’ - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones have released a behind the scenes look at the making of their new video ‘Angry’.

The making of video takes a look at 26-year old actress Sydney Sweeney driving through West Hollywood on the back of a red Mercedes sports.

Director François Rousselet. About the Stones iconic album cover images along Sunset Blvd, François explains, “We tried to put into perspective how great they have been through the decades”.

Rousselet chose Sydney Sweeney to star in the video. “Sydney was one of the cool, new faces of this generation,” he said. Sydney recently starred as Olivia Mossbacher in Season One of The White Lotus and played Snake in Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 movie ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’.

Sydney really shows her age in the Making of Video. “I grew up with The Rolling Stones. My parents are huge fans,” she says.

‘Angry’ is the first single from the 24th Rolling Stones studio album ‘Hackney Diamonds’ out 20 October 2023. A second single ‘Sweet Sounds of Heaven’, featuring Lady Gaga is expected this Friday (29 September).

