 Watch Bernard Fanning Perform ‘Wish You Well’ For Red Hot Summer in Swan Valley - Noise11.com
Bernard Fanning at Red Hot Summer Mornington photo by Bron Robinson

Bernard Fanning at Red Hot Summer Mornington photo by Bron Robinson

Watch Bernard Fanning Perform ‘Wish You Well’ For Red Hot Summer in Swan Valley

by Paul Cashmere on March 20, 2023

in News,Noise Pro

Red Hot Summer played in Western Australia on the weekend with Bernard Fanning getting to perform ‘Sunsets’ at sunset and also an incredible finale of his hit song ‘Wish You Well’ before Paul Kelly came on.

Check out this footage of ‘Wish You Well’.

Bernard Fanning Red Hot Summer setlist, 18 March, Swan Valley

Hope & Validation (from Tea & Sympathy, 2005)
Songbird (from Tea & Sympathy, 2005)
Isn’t It a Pity (from Brutal Dawn, 2017)
Wasting Time (from Civil Dusk, 2016)
Change of Pace (from Civil Dusk, 2016)
Sleeping Rough (from Tea & Sympathy, 2005)
Which Way Home? (from Tea & Sympathy, 2005)
Yesterday’s Gone (from Tea & Sympathy, 2005)
Fly Like An Eagles (Steve Miller Band cover)
These Days (from Powderfinger’s Odessey Number 5, 2000)
Sunsets (from Powderfinger’s Sunsets, 2003)
Wish You Well (from Tea & Sympathy, 2005)

Bella Vista Farm in Sydney is the next Red Hot Summer show on 26 March with dates continuing into May.

The sold-out shows of the season have been:

Mornington Racecourse Jan 14
Mary Ann Reserve, Mannum Jan 21
Seppeltsfield, Jan 22
Mackay Park, Batemans Bay, Jan 28
Westport Park, Port Macquarie, Feb 4
Berry Showground, Berry, Feb 11
Country Club Lawn, Launceston, Feb 18
Botanic Gardens, Hobart Feb 19
Bendigo Racecourse, Bendigo, 25 February
Victor Harbour, Kent Reserve, 11 March
Sandalford Wines, Swan Valley, 18 March
Hunter Valley, Roche Estate, 25 March
Sydney, Bella Vista Farm, 26 March
Southport, Broadwater, April 22
Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island Apr 29

The 2023 season started with the sold-out Mornington show in 14 January. The Red Hot Summer tour concludes 13 May in Cairns.

Red Hot Summer dates are:

Upcoming Red Hot Summer dates are:

Sunday 26th March 2023
Bella Vista Farm, BELLA VISTA NSW
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda, Mark Seymour

Saturday 1st April 2023
Gateway Lakes, WODONGA VIC
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour

Saturday 15th April 2023
Queens Park, TOOWOOMBA QLD
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda

Saturday 22nd April 2023
Broadwater Parklands, SOUTHPORT QLD
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss

Saturday and Sunday 29th and 30th April 2023
Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda

Saturday 6 May 2023
Botanic Garden, DARWIN QLD
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda

Saturday 13 May 2023
Cairns Showground, Cairns QLD
Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda

Tickets for all events are at www.ticketmaster.com.au .

Noise11.com

