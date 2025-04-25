 Watch Billy Idol’s Funny Album Trailer With Avril Lavinge - Noise11.com
Billy Idol photo by Ros OGorman

Billy Idol photo by Ros O'Gorman

Watch Billy Idol’s Funny Album Trailer With Avril Lavinge

by Paul Cashmere on April 26, 2025

in News

Billy Idol has premiered a very funny trailer for his upcoming album with guest star Avril Lavinge starring as a kleptomaniac, actress and writer Alyssa Sabo as the clueless store customer and a bewildered Billy playing a record store employee.

Avril drops by the get Billy to get the security tags off the items she has pinched including her own Pop Rocks figurine. Sabo, who thinks she is getting into punk selects the Evita soundtrack because the image of the front has a cool mohawk.

Watch the video:

The new Billy Idol ‘Dream Into It’ was released Friday 25 April 2025. It is Billy’s first album in 11 years. Avril appears on the track ‘77’. ‘Dream Into It’ also has guest appearances from Joan Jett on ‘Wildside’ and Alison Mosshart on ‘John Wayne’. Billy released ‘Still Dancing’ in March.

