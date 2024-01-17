Watch Disturbed and Ann Wilson ‘Don’t Tell Me’ Video - Noise11.com

Disturbed finally have a video for the stunning track ‘Don’t Tell Me’ with Ann Wilson of Heart from the ‘Divisive’ album, released in 2002.

David Draiman tells Noise11 that it was “definitely a bucketlist, pinch me moment, whatever you want to call it. It was very, very surreal. I was overwhelmed and humbled to have her a part of it. It was a beautiful song. I love how our voices sound together. It is one of our favourite songs we have ever written. To have her a part of I just makes it that much more special. It well exceeded by expectations”.

Disturbed will tour Australia on Knotfest in March. The lineup is Pantera and Disturbed to headline, plus Lamb of God, Halestorm, The Hu, Asking Alexandria, Wage War, Escape The Fate, Thy Art Is Murder, Skindred, Speed, Windwaker, Brand Of Sacrifice and King Parrot.

Knotfest Australia dates are:

• Thursday, 21 March – Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne

• Saturday, 23 March – Centennial Park, Sydney

• Sunday, 24 March – RNA Showgrounds, Brisbane

