 Watch Disturbed and Ann Wilson ‘Don’t Tell Me’ Video - Noise11.com
Watch Disturbed and Ann Wilson ‘Don’t Tell Me’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on January 17, 2024

in News

Disturbed finally have a video for the stunning track ‘Don’t Tell Me’ with Ann Wilson of Heart from the ‘Divisive’ album, released in 2002.

David Draiman tells Noise11 that it was “definitely a bucketlist, pinch me moment, whatever you want to call it. It was very, very surreal. I was overwhelmed and humbled to have her a part of it. It was a beautiful song. I love how our voices sound together. It is one of our favourite songs we have ever written. To have her a part of I just makes it that much more special. It well exceeded by expectations”.

Disturbed will tour Australia on Knotfest in March. The lineup is Pantera and Disturbed to headline, plus Lamb of God, Halestorm, The Hu, Asking Alexandria, Wage War, Escape The Fate, Thy Art Is Murder, Skindred, Speed, Windwaker, Brand Of Sacrifice and King Parrot.

Knotfest Australia dates are:

• Thursday, 21 March – Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne
• Saturday, 23 March – Centennial Park, Sydney
• Sunday, 24 March – RNA Showgrounds, Brisbane

Related Posts

Ian Kenny of Birds of Tokyo photo by Winston Robinson
Bird of Tokyo Switch To Rock Star Mode For Red Hot Summer Tour

The last time I saw Birds of Tokyo perform most of the songs they played at Red Hot Summer they were a much bigger band. There were about 60 of them.

3 hours ago
Justin Timberlake - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Justin Timberlake To Play Free Hometown Gig in Memphis

Justin Timberlake will host a free concert in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.

3 days ago
Black Keys Ohio Players
The Black Keys Announce New Album ‘Ohio Players’ And Release Song ‘Beautiful People’

The Black Keys have released a new song today (12 January, 2024). “Beautiful People (Stay High)” written by Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck and Dan the Automator and revealed a new album titled ‘Ohio Players’.

5 days ago
Tina Knowles photo from her Instagram account
Destiny’s Child Were Together For Tina Knowles 70th Birthday

Tina Knowles has revealed that she was "serenaded by Destiny's Child" for her 70th birthday.

6 days ago
Sophie Ellis-Bextor
Sophie Ellis-Bextor Will Have An Album in 2024

Sophie Ellis-Bextor is working on a new album. Sophie has revealed that she's been busily working on a new record "with a lot of top writers".

6 days ago
2023 Buckcherry publicity photo
Buckcherry Are Out To Grab Your Attention in 2024

When Buckcherry return to Australia in September, 2024 frontman Josh Todd will be concentrating on grabbing your attention.

6 days ago
Lady Gaga Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Lady Gaga Teases New Music

Lady Gaga has hinted she is soon to release new music.

January 10, 2024