 Watch New Motörhead Video Of Metallica ‘Enter Sandman’ Cover - Noise11.com
Motorhead Enter Sandman

Watch New Motörhead Video Of Metallica ‘Enter Sandman’ Cover

by Paul Cashmere on May 9, 2023

in News

Motörhead’s rare cover of Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ has been given a new release for Motörhead Day on 8 May.

Motörhead recorded their version of the Metallica classic for a 1998 ECW Wrestling compilation. Metallica played at Lemmy’s 50th birthday in 1995 dressed up as Lemmy and billed as The Lemmy’s.

Motörhead Day on May 8 was proclaimed in 2020 to mark the 40th anniversary of the release of ‘Ace of Spades’.

Motörhead’s ‘Enter Sandman’ is available for limited release as a 7 inch vinyl at the Metallica website. The B-side is an etching of the War Pig logo.

Noise11.com

