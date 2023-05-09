Watch New Motörhead Video Of Metallica ‘Enter Sandman’ Cover - Noise11.com

Motörhead’s rare cover of Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ has been given a new release for Motörhead Day on 8 May.

Motörhead recorded their version of the Metallica classic for a 1998 ECW Wrestling compilation. Metallica played at Lemmy’s 50th birthday in 1995 dressed up as Lemmy and billed as The Lemmy’s.

Motörhead Day on May 8 was proclaimed in 2020 to mark the 40th anniversary of the release of ‘Ace of Spades’.

Motörhead’s ‘Enter Sandman’ is available for limited release as a 7 inch vinyl at the Metallica website. The B-side is an etching of the War Pig logo.

