 Watch Stevie Wonder Perform ‘High Ground’ At Democratic National Convention - Noise11.com
Stevie Wonder photo by Ros O'Gorman

Stevie Wonder photo by Ros O'Gorman

Watch Stevie Wonder Perform ‘High Ground’ At Democratic National Convention

by Paul Cashmere on August 22, 2024

in News

Stevie Wonder performed his classic ‘Higher Ground’ at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago but first urged Americans to vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

When he came on stage, Stevie told the crowd, “This year I’ve prayed very hard for peace to come to our world’s nations but also to each one of our hearts. Even though our hearts have been beaten and broken, beyond prayer, I know the important action. And now is the time to understand where we are and what it is going to take to win. When the broken hearts, when the disenchanted, when the angry spirits … now is the time. This is the moment to remember when you tell your children were you were and what you did. As we stand between history’s pain and tomorrow’s promises we must choose courage over complacency. It is time to get up and go vote.

“Listen, the choice is clear. Clearer than anyone else is saying. Did you hear me? Clear than anyone else is saying, you feel me? We need to choose joy over anger, kindness over recrimination, and peace over war every time. We must choose to be above the ugly words, the hateful anger and the division those works and anger create we must keep on keeping on until we are truly a united people of these United States and then we will reach a higher ground”.

Stevie then played ‘Higher Ground’. Watch it here:

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jackson Browne at MCA Melbourne 29 November 2023 photo by Winston Robinson
Jackson Browne Covers Don Lee Heffington On Tribute Album For the Lone Justice Founder

Jackson Browne is one of many artists who have recorded the songs of Don Lee Heffington for the tribute album ‘Tonight I’ll Go Down Swingin’: A Tribute To Don Heffington’.

45 seconds ago
James Taylor Melbourne 16 April 2024
James Taylor Explains His Absence From Democratic Convention

James Taylor has apologised to fans after his performance was cut from the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois on Monday night.

5 hours ago
Foreigner Turning Back The Time
Foreigner Share New Lou Gramm Track ‘Turning Back The Time’

Foreigner will release a new compilation ahead of their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction. The title track from ‘Turning Back The Time’ is a brand new Foreigner song featuring founding members Lou Gramm and Mick Jones.

1 day ago
Charlie Musselwhite by Andrea Zucker
Blues Legend Charlie Musselwhite Adds Second Melbourne Show

Legendary Bluesman Charlie Musselwhite has added a second Melbourne show at Memo Music Hall.

2 days ago
10cc in Melbourne 25 June 2023 photo by Winston Robinson
10cc Will Return To Australia for 2025

Graham Gouldman will bring back 10cc for more Australian shows in 2025.

2 days ago
Bob Dylan at the Hollywood Bowl 31 July 2024 photo with thanks to Richard Gilkerson
Bob Dylan Records Cole Porter Song For Ronald Reagan Biopic

Bob Dylan has recorded a cover of Cole Porter's Don't Fence Me In for a biopic about former U.S. President Ronald Reagan.

2 days ago
Nick Kontonicolas, Dawn DePhillips, Stephanie Wooten, Lynn Price and Stacey Schieffelin at the Journey, Def Leppard, Steve Miller Band concert New York 2024
Rock Legends Steve Miller, Journey and Def Leppard Treat New York To A “Live Music Masterclass”

Rock legend Steve Miller is currently touring North America with contemporary legends Journey and Def Leppard and Steve Miller is definitely keeping up the pace. With three iconic acts on the bill, this concert was essentially a "Rock Masterclass" . From the pulse of the audience with people dancing, people enjoying themselves, it was obvious the experience of all three bands, united energy at the five+ hour event. The Noise Network's Chief Operating Officer Nick Kontonicolas was at the Queens, New York show at Citifields Mets baseball stadium.

3 days ago