Watch Stevie Wonder Perform ‘High Ground’ At Democratic National Convention - Noise11.com

Stevie Wonder performed his classic ‘Higher Ground’ at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago but first urged Americans to vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

When he came on stage, Stevie told the crowd, “This year I’ve prayed very hard for peace to come to our world’s nations but also to each one of our hearts. Even though our hearts have been beaten and broken, beyond prayer, I know the important action. And now is the time to understand where we are and what it is going to take to win. When the broken hearts, when the disenchanted, when the angry spirits … now is the time. This is the moment to remember when you tell your children were you were and what you did. As we stand between history’s pain and tomorrow’s promises we must choose courage over complacency. It is time to get up and go vote.

“Listen, the choice is clear. Clearer than anyone else is saying. Did you hear me? Clear than anyone else is saying, you feel me? We need to choose joy over anger, kindness over recrimination, and peace over war every time. We must choose to be above the ugly words, the hateful anger and the division those works and anger create we must keep on keeping on until we are truly a united people of these United States and then we will reach a higher ground”.

Stevie then played ‘Higher Ground’. Watch it here:

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

