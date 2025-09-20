Waterparks Drop Explosive New Track “If Lyrics Were Confidential,” Prep Huge Fall Tour - Noise11.com

Waterparks have kicked off the next era of their career with their brand-new single If Lyrics Were Confidential, a confessional, no-filter track that frontman Awsten Knight calls one of the most personal songs the band has ever written.
The Houston trio, Awsten Knight, Otto Wood and Geoff Wigington – are riding high after last year’s Intellectual Property topped Billboard’s Alternative Albums chart in the US and cracked the Top 10 in both the US and UK. Now, following their recent single Red Guitar, they’ve come back swinging with something far heavier and more raw.
Knight says the premise came from writing as though no one would ever hear it, “The best way to write is to get into things you’d never normally say out loud. This song brushes through a lot of topics very quickly, and every one of them could’ve been its own song. That’s what makes it exciting.”
Waterparks’ pull has only grown stronger, with sold-out shows this month in Southern California, Chicago and New York. Their headline tour kicks off November 6 in San Antonio and runs through December, with stacked support from iDKHOW, WesGhost, Chloe Moriondo, Heart Attack Man, Foxy Shazam and Plain White T’s.
Earlier this summer the band played the main stage at the UK’s Reading and Leeds Festivals, where they debuted Red Guitar in front of thousands.
Waterparks 2025 Tour Dates
Sold Out: Sep 20 – Pomona, CA (Glass House) | Sep 28 – Chicago, IL (SPACE) | Sep 30 – New York, NY (Le Poisson Rouge) | Dec 13 – Sacramento, CA (Ace of Spades)
Upcoming:
Nov 06 – San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center
Nov 07 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory
Nov 08 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
Nov 10 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
Nov 11 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
Nov 12 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
Nov 14 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
Nov 15 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
Nov 16 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
Nov 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
Nov 20 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
Nov 22 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
Nov 23 – Toronto, ON – History
Nov 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
Nov 26 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre
Nov 28 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed Indoor
Nov 29 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!
Dec 02 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
Dec 04 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
Dec 06 – Salt Lake City, UT – Rockwell at The Complex
Dec 08 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
Dec 09 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
Dec 12 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
Dec 15 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl
Dec 17 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
Dec 18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Shrine Expo Hall
