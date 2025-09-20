 Waterparks Drop Explosive New Track “If Lyrics Were Confidential,” Prep Huge Fall Tour - Noise11.com
Waterparks by Gracie Knight

Waterparks by Gracie Knight

Waterparks Drop Explosive New Track “If Lyrics Were Confidential,” Prep Huge Fall Tour

by Noise11.com on September 20, 2025

in News

Waterparks have kicked off the next era of their career with their brand-new single If Lyrics Were Confidential, a confessional, no-filter track that frontman Awsten Knight calls one of the most personal songs the band has ever written.

The Houston trio, Awsten Knight, Otto Wood and Geoff Wigington – are riding high after last year’s Intellectual Property topped Billboard’s Alternative Albums chart in the US and cracked the Top 10 in both the US and UK. Now, following their recent single Red Guitar, they’ve come back swinging with something far heavier and more raw.

Knight says the premise came from writing as though no one would ever hear it, “The best way to write is to get into things you’d never normally say out loud. This song brushes through a lot of topics very quickly, and every one of them could’ve been its own song. That’s what makes it exciting.”

Waterparks’ pull has only grown stronger, with sold-out shows this month in Southern California, Chicago and New York. Their headline tour kicks off November 6 in San Antonio and runs through December, with stacked support from iDKHOW, WesGhost, Chloe Moriondo, Heart Attack Man, Foxy Shazam and Plain White T’s.

Earlier this summer the band played the main stage at the UK’s Reading and Leeds Festivals, where they debuted Red Guitar in front of thousands.

Waterparks 2025 Tour Dates

Sold Out: Sep 20 – Pomona, CA (Glass House) | Sep 28 – Chicago, IL (SPACE) | Sep 30 – New York, NY (Le Poisson Rouge) | Dec 13 – Sacramento, CA (Ace of Spades)

Upcoming:
Nov 06 – San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center
Nov 07 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory
Nov 08 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
Nov 10 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
Nov 11 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
Nov 12 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
Nov 14 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
Nov 15 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
Nov 16 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
Nov 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
Nov 20 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
Nov 22 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
Nov 23 – Toronto, ON – History
Nov 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
Nov 26 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre
Nov 28 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed Indoor
Nov 29 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!
Dec 02 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
Dec 04 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
Dec 06 – Salt Lake City, UT – Rockwell at The Complex
Dec 08 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
Dec 09 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
Dec 12 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
Dec 15 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl
Dec 17 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
Dec 18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Shrine Expo Hall

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

KennyHoopla photo by Renee Parkhurst
KennyHoopla Drops conditions of an orphan// EP

KennyHoopla has levelled up. The Cleveland-born rocker has today dropped his new EP conditions of an orphan// via The Orchard, with production from Paramore's Zac Farro and Mike Elizondo (Turnstile, 50 Cent).

2 hours ago
Twenty One Pilots Photo Credit Fabien Kruszelnicki
Twenty One Pilots Close the Circle With New Album Breach

Twenty One Pilots have officially unveiled Breach, their long-awaited eighth studio album, via Atlantic Records - a record many saw as the capstone of the story the duo has been weaving since Blurryface. Alongside its release, the band dropped a cinematic music video for the opening track “City Walls”, which premiered today at 2 pm AEST, marking the start of what promises to be a pivotal new era in their evolving narrative.

September 12, 2025
Bad Omens bt Bryan Kirks
Bad Omens Return With New Single “Impose” Following U.S. Chart-Topping Success

Bad Omens are back with a commanding new single, “Impose,” signaling another bold step forward for the band that has been redefining modern rock. Known for blending industrial textures, electronic elements, and emotionally charged vocals, the group pushes their signature intensity into cinematic new territory with this latest release.

September 11, 2025
Excide photo supplied by Sharptone Records
Excide Announce Second Album ‘Bastard Hymns’ With New Single ‘Worth Your Salt’

Post-hardcore rising force Excide, Tyler Washington, Gill Gonzalez, Gage Lanza, Caleb Hogue, and Jacob Paris, have announced their highly anticipated second album Bastard Hymns, due for release on November 28 via SharpTone Records.

September 7, 2025
Kram Spiderbait ADOTG at Mt Duneed Winery near Geelong featuring The Fauves, Tumbleweed, The Lemondheads, Veruca Salt, Spiderbait, The Living End.
Spiderbait Pick Polish Club, Adalita, Private Function and Abbe May For 20th Anniversary Tour

Spiderbait have revealed the special guests for the 2024 tour. Polish Club, Adalita, Private Function and Abbe May and a whole lot more will open select dates around Australia.

August 5, 2024
Johnny Batchelor
Johnny Batchelor Continues Return To New Music With ‘Alright’

One month after releasing ‘Anemone’, former Dropbears frontman Johnny Batchelor has more new music with ‘Alright’.

May 24, 2024
Tim Rogers performs on the Easy Fever show at the Forum in Melbourne on Tuesday 19 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Tim Rogers to join Alejandro Escovedo’s Band for Australian Tour

Texan guitar legend Alejandro Escovedo will have the musical expertise of You Am I’s Tim Rogers on his upcoming Australian tour.

January 16, 2019