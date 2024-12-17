 What To Expect From The 2025 Kylie Minogue Tour - Noise11.com

Kylie Minogue photo by Ros O'Gorman

What To Expect From The 2025 Kylie Minogue Tour

by Music-News.com on December 18, 2024

in News

Kylie Minogue has teased details of her upcoming 2025 tour.

Kylie is set to kick off her Tension Tour in February 2025 – and will remain on the road all the way to the end of August as she entertains fans around the world.

With just a few weeks before her first date in Perth, Australia, Kylie Minogue has promised fans they will hear hits from across the decades.

She told The Sun, “I’ve done a number of festivals and one-off shows this past year and I feel you are lucky when you boil down a stock and get the goodness. And I feel it’s all killer no filler.”

She continued, “There are 37 years of songs to play with and heaps of new stuff. I am in a state right now but I know the setlist won’t be there until we get well into rehearsals and see how it moves me musically. It’s gonna be a good time.”

With a music career that began in 1987, Minogue shared that she still pinches herself that she is making hits all these years later.

Kylie confessed, “There is a part of me that says, ‘You did this decades ago and you are still doing it’. But I am still here for it.

“There is so much positive energy and warm ­welcomes around. It’s an amazing time and I do not take that for granted.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Simply Red Bass Player Steve Lewinson Dies At Age 60

Simply Red's longtime bass player Steve Lewinson has died at age 60.

5 minutes ago
Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour.
Madonna Teases New Music For 2025

Madonna has teased that she will be releasing new music in 2025.

9 hours ago
REO Speedwagon, Noise11, Photo
Kevin Cronin Didn’t See The REO Speedwagon Split

Kevin Cronin has gone public with his thoughts on the upcoming end of REO Speedwagon.

10 hours ago
Prince at Rod Laver Arena image from NPG Records noise11.com
Long Lost Prince and Kylie Minogue Collaboration Surfaces

Kylie Minogue's lost collaboration with Prince has emerged online after more than three decades.

1 day ago
Brett Garsed Noise11 interview 2024
Brett Garsed Didn’t Know Who Ozzie and Harriet Was When He Joined Nelson

Australian guitarist Brett Garsed had no idea of the legacy of the Nelson family when he joined Matthew and Gunnar Nelson’s band Nelson in the mid 80s.

2 days ago
Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen in Deliver Me From Evil
Jeremy Strong Confirms Springsteen Biopic Is On Track For 2025

Actor Jeremy Strong, best known for his role of Kendall Roy in ‘Succession’ has confirmed the timeline for the Bruce Springsteen biopic ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’ is on track.

5 days ago
Crowded House perform at Rod Laver Arena 10 December 2024 photo by Winston Robinson
Crowded House Bring Gravity Stairs To Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena #REVIEW

Crowded House ‘Gravity Stairs’ tour has reached Melbourne almost two years after the ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’ tour came through town and this one is a lot more entertaining.

7 days ago