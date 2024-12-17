What To Expect From The 2025 Kylie Minogue Tour - Noise11.com

Kylie Minogue has teased details of her upcoming 2025 tour.

Kylie is set to kick off her Tension Tour in February 2025 – and will remain on the road all the way to the end of August as she entertains fans around the world.

With just a few weeks before her first date in Perth, Australia, Kylie Minogue has promised fans they will hear hits from across the decades.

She told The Sun, “I’ve done a number of festivals and one-off shows this past year and I feel you are lucky when you boil down a stock and get the goodness. And I feel it’s all killer no filler.”

She continued, “There are 37 years of songs to play with and heaps of new stuff. I am in a state right now but I know the setlist won’t be there until we get well into rehearsals and see how it moves me musically. It’s gonna be a good time.”

With a music career that began in 1987, Minogue shared that she still pinches herself that she is making hits all these years later.

Kylie confessed, “There is a part of me that says, ‘You did this decades ago and you are still doing it’. But I am still here for it.

“There is so much positive energy and warm ­welcomes around. It’s an amazing time and I do not take that for granted.”

