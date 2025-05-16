Why Does Kid Rock Allegedly Have Undocumented Workers At His Restaurant? - Noise11.com

Kid Rock’s restaurant in Nashville, called Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse, is reported to have sent home undocumented workers to avoid immigration raids.

Newsweek is reporting that the manager of restaurant told undocumented workers to leave work before immigration thugs ICE inspected the workplace last Saturday.

Why this matters is because this means Bob Ritchie’s business (that is his real name because he only identifies as a kid) is knowingly employing undocumented workers, the same people who are being targeted by the racist administration and deported without being given the legal opportunity to defend their rights under the constitution.

The maga rapper is a high-profile supporter of the reality show Felon. Ritchie clearly does not lead by example. Recently thugs of the felon arrested Judge Hannah Duggan and charged her with concealing an individual to prevent arrest and obstructing. Ritchie’s manager has done exactly the same thing. If all things are equal under the law then why isn’t Ritchie’s manager now being arrested “concealing an individual to prevent arrest and obstructing” and why isn’t Kid Rock being questioned about why he is employing so-called “undocumented workers” in his business.

The hypocrisy beggars belief. There is one set of rules for maga and another set of rules for everyone else.

The felon’s fellow felon Steve Bannon has boasted about “flooding the zone” which is way we have headlines about plastic straws to distract from the snouts in the trough.

Now we have Kid Ritchie behind a business that is allegedly blatantly and knowingly operating with illegal staff.

Republican rep Andy Ogles told WZTV Nashville “If you break American laws, you will be treated like a lawbreaker.” That being the case, practice what you preach Ogles. Question Kid Ritchie about his alleged illegal staff.

