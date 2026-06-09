Wynonna Announces First Solo Album In A Decade With The Hard Truth - Noise11 Music News

Wynonna will release The Hard Truth on October 2, marking her first new solo studio album in ten years and her first full-length release for ANTI- Records. The album arrives with the release of the new single, Kentucky Queen.

by Paul Cashmere

Wynonna has announced the release of The Hard Truth, her first solo studio album in a decade, with the country music veteran unveiling the project alongside its lead single, Kentucky Queen. The album will be released on October 2 through ANTI- Records and features collaborations with Patterson Hood of Drive-By Truckers, The War And Treaty and Iron & Wine. The announcement marks a significant new chapter for one of country music’s most enduring voices.

The release is notable not only because it ends a ten-year gap between Wynonna solo studio albums, but because it represents the first time in her four-decade recording career that she has co-written an entire album. The project arrives after a period of profound personal and professional change for the singer, whose career has spanned chart-topping success with The Judds, a major solo catalogue and recent years marked by loss, reflection and renewed creative focus.

At the centre of the announcement is Kentucky Queen, a song that reconnects Wynonna with her upbringing in Kentucky. The track references family memories and childhood lessons while embracing themes of resilience and self-discovery. Traditional country instrumentation drives the recording, with Wynonna’s vocal performance placed prominently at the forefront.

Speaking about the album, Wynonna said: “I’ve spent a lifetime singing about heartbreak, healing, faith, and survival, but I’ve never made a record like this one.

“These songs tell the truth about where I’ve been, what I’ve lost, what I’ve overcome, and who I’ve become. This album asked me to be brave enough to tell the truth, even when my voice shook. It challenged me to let go of perfectionism and embrace the beauty of honest emotion.”

She added that her hope was for listeners to connect personally with the material and find comfort in its themes.

The album was created with producer and songwriter Cactus Moser, Wynonna’s husband and longtime musical collaborator. Moser shares songwriting credits throughout the project and helped shape a sound that intentionally strips back many of the production elements that characterised portions of her previous solo work.

According to the artists, the goal was to capture performances with minimal embellishment and place greater emphasis on storytelling and vocal expression.

Moser described the sessions as the most important work of his career.

“We started with nothing but a feeling and emotion and ended up with an entire album that captures Wynonna’s story with a level of honesty she’s never experienced in her career,” he said.

The release also continues ANTI- Records’ strategy of working with established American artists seeking new creative directions. The label has built a reputation for giving veteran performers the freedom to pursue more personal projects outside traditional commercial expectations.

For Wynonna, the album arrives after a career that has already secured her place among country music’s most successful artists. As one half of The Judds alongside her mother Naomi Judd, she helped define country music during the 1980s. The duo scored 14 No. 1 singles and sold more than 20 million records worldwide before disbanding in 1991 due to Naomi’s health issues.

Her transition to a solo career proved equally successful. Her self-titled 1992 debut generated multiple chart-topping singles including She Is His Only Need, I Saw The Light and No One Else On Earth. Subsequent albums such as Tell Me Why and Revelations further established her as one of country music’s leading female performers throughout the 1990s.

More recently, Wynonna’s public profile has been shaped by the final years of The Judds, the duo’s 2022 induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame and the death of Naomi Judd just one day before that induction ceremony. Since then, Wynonna has continued performing while reassessing her artistic direction.

That context gives additional weight to The Hard Truth. While the album is not explicitly presented as a response to recent events, themes of grief, endurance and remembrance are woven throughout its concept. The project’s emphasis on stripped-back arrangements and autobiographical songwriting suggests a deliberate move toward greater vulnerability and reflection.

The album will be supported by promotional appearances including a Talk Shop Live event on June 15, where Wynonna is scheduled to discuss the record with fans and sign exclusive vinyl and CD editions.

With The Hard Truth, Wynonna returns to recording with a body of work that seeks to balance personal history with artistic reinvention. After ten years between solo studio albums, the release positions one of country music’s most recognisable voices at a new stage of her career, drawing on a lifetime of experience while opening a fresh creative chapter.

Tracklisting:

Prelude (All Downhill From Ashland)

All Downhill From Ashland

Everything (feat. Patterson Hood)

Am I Missing Out

Broken And Blessed

Hear Me Now (feat. Iron & Wine)

The Hopeful Lie (feat. The War And Treaty)

Kentucky Queen

Girl Who Could Sing

Drive

Love Ain’t Got The Best Of Me

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