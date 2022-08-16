XXXTentacion Murder Suspect To Testify Against Others In Court - Noise11.com

One of the suspects accused of murdering rapper XXXTentacion will testify against the other three in court.

Robert Allen – one of four men suspected to be involved in XXXTentacion’s murder – has agreed to testify in court against his three co-defendants, Complex reports.

XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, died in June 2018 after being fatally shot outside RIVA Motorsports in Florida. According to WPLG, detectives said two armed men approached a vehicle carrying the rapper, shot him multiple times, and fled the scene carrying $50,000 (£41,500).

Allen pleaded guilty on Friday in a plea deal which involved lesser charges of second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm in exchange for testimony against the other three suspects.

“Mr Allen’s role in this, it was much less than the other three,” his attorney Jim Lewis told NBC Miami. “More of an accessory after the fact than really part of the planning. Certainly, he never got out of the car, never had a gun, never shot anybody.”

Lewis said Allen struck the plea deal “hoping for a lot better than a life sentence”. The sentencing is scheduled for 23 February next year.

Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams, and Trayvon Newsome are all facing first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm charges. Boatwright is accused of firing the weapon that killed XXXTentacion.

Prosecutors said they believe Allen and Williams stayed inside RIVA Motorsports to watch the rapper as he perused the dealership, while Boatwright and Newsome were involved in the altercation that lead to his death.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

