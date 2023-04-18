 You Am I To Perform The Who’s Tommy - Noise11.com
You Am I Tommy

You Am I To Perform The Who’s Tommy

by Paul Cashmere on April 18, 2023

in News

You Am I will cover the classic The Who rock opera ‘Tommy’ in July and August.

Joining You Am I on stage for the event are Sarah McLeod and Hayley Mary.

You Am I front man Tim Rogers enthuses, “A preposterous proposition of pomp power n pithiness to be performed by our pop group with pals. We promise to plunder deep and perform in full plumage with no panache, just passions. Prost!”

Hayley Mary explains, “I’m so excited to perform one of rock’s most influential albums, by one of the world’s most revered bands, with some of Australia’s finest musicians! ‘Tommy’ is like ‘A Clockwork Orange’ meets ‘Almost Famous’ in album form; a dark eccentric and cutting critique of fatherlessness and fame and that rings truer now than ever. I can’t wait to sink my teeth into the disturbing themes and help bring some of these colourful characters to life across the country.”

Sarah McLeod is equally excited, saying “I have always loved You Am I, they are a killer band with such swagger, I’ve always wanted to play with them . We’ve talked about all sorts of collaborations for years but playing Tommy in its entirety takes the cake, this is going to be so epic!”

PERFORMING THE WHO’S TOMMY

With special guest vocalists Hayley Mary and Sarah McLeod

The Events Centre, Caloundra Wednesday July 26
Twin Towns, Tweed Heads Friday July 28
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane Saturday July 29
Civic Theatre, Newcastle Wednesday August 2
Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul Friday August 4
Enmore Theatre, Sydney Saturday August 5
Arts Centre, Frankston Wednesday August 9
Entertainment Centre, Albury Thursday August 10
Palais Theatre, Melbourne Saturday August 12
Costa Hall, Geelong Sunday August 13
Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide Wednesday August 16
Astor Theatre, Perth Friday August 18

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman You Am I, Photo By Maryanne Window You Am I, Photo By Maryanne Window You Am I, Photo By Maryanne Window You Am I, Photo By Maryanne Window You Am I, Photo By Maryanne Window You Am I, Photo By Maryanne Window You Am I, Photo By Maryanne Window Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Russell Morris at The Espy St Kilda 24 April 2019 photo by Noise11
Russell Morris To Perform Sydney Opera House and Arts Centre Melbourne With Orchestra

Russell Morris will perform in both Sydney and Melbourne in July with the 54-piece Southern Cross Symphony orchestra and a ten-piece band.

1 hour ago
Greg Lawrie of Carson
Vale Greg Lawrie of Carson

Greg Lawrie, the slide guitar and dobro for Australian band Carson, has died.

1 day ago
Bob Dylan Shadow Kingdom
Bob Dylan To Release ‘Shadow Kingdom’ Live Album

Bob Dylan will release his 2021 concert ‘Shadow Kingdom’ as a live album and then the complete video.

3 days ago
Paul Simon, Rod Laver Arena, 2013, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Paul Simon To Release His First Album In Seven Years

Paul Simon has announced a new album that is intended to be listened to sequentially.

4 days ago
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan Plays First Shows of 2023 In Japan

Bob Dylan has performed his first shows for 2023 with three performances at Festival Hall, Osaka, Japan.

April 11, 2023
Graham Nash photo taken just after the filmed Interview with www.Noise11.com on Monday 21 March 2016.
Graham Nash Claims David Crosby Dies After Bout of Covid

Graham Nash has claimed David Crosby died amid a bout of Covid-19.

April 11, 2023
The Beatles rooftop performance Photo from Apple Records
Beatles ‘Get Back’ Microphone Up For Auction

The AKG D25 microphone, used by The Beatles in January 1969, is currently up for auction. This microphone was during the "Get Back" recording sessions at Twickenham Studios and Apple Corps Headquarters, London.

April 6, 2023