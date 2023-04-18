You Am I To Perform The Who’s Tommy - Noise11.com

You Am I will cover the classic The Who rock opera ‘Tommy’ in July and August.

Joining You Am I on stage for the event are Sarah McLeod and Hayley Mary.

You Am I front man Tim Rogers enthuses, “A preposterous proposition of pomp power n pithiness to be performed by our pop group with pals. We promise to plunder deep and perform in full plumage with no panache, just passions. Prost!”

Hayley Mary explains, “I’m so excited to perform one of rock’s most influential albums, by one of the world’s most revered bands, with some of Australia’s finest musicians! ‘Tommy’ is like ‘A Clockwork Orange’ meets ‘Almost Famous’ in album form; a dark eccentric and cutting critique of fatherlessness and fame and that rings truer now than ever. I can’t wait to sink my teeth into the disturbing themes and help bring some of these colourful characters to life across the country.”

Sarah McLeod is equally excited, saying “I have always loved You Am I, they are a killer band with such swagger, I’ve always wanted to play with them . We’ve talked about all sorts of collaborations for years but playing Tommy in its entirety takes the cake, this is going to be so epic!”

PERFORMING THE WHO’S TOMMY

With special guest vocalists Hayley Mary and Sarah McLeod

The Events Centre, Caloundra Wednesday July 26

Twin Towns, Tweed Heads Friday July 28

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane Saturday July 29

Civic Theatre, Newcastle Wednesday August 2

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul Friday August 4

Enmore Theatre, Sydney Saturday August 5

Arts Centre, Frankston Wednesday August 9

Entertainment Centre, Albury Thursday August 10

Palais Theatre, Melbourne Saturday August 12

Costa Hall, Geelong Sunday August 13

Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide Wednesday August 16

Astor Theatre, Perth Friday August 18

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

