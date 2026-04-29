Yours And Owls Festival Confirms 2026 Dates With New City-Wide Format - Noise11 Music News

Yours And Owls Festival will return to Wollongong in 2026, with organisers reshaping the event across Flagstaff Hill and the city centre for a new two-part experience.

by Paul Cashmere

The Yours And Owls Festival has confirmed its 2026 return to Wollongong, locking in a revised format that splits the event across the foreshore and the city itself. After debuting at Flagstaff Hill in 2025, day one will again take place at the coastal site, while day two will move into the Wollongong CBD, transforming streets and venues into a decentralised live music precinct.

The announcement marks a structural shift for one of New South Wales’ most established independent festivals, reflecting broader pressures across the live music sector. Promoter Ben Tillman has framed the change as both creative evolution and economic necessity, with affordability and accessibility central to the redesign.

“Having run this festival for a touch over 10 years, one thing we have become accustomed to is a changing landscape,” Tillman said. “Whether it be bushfires, floods, a global pandemic, or the cost-of-living crisis, we have always found a way forward.”

The 2026 model will see the traditional single-site, multi-stage format complemented by a city-wide program. Organisers plan to close streets and activate both large and small venues throughout Wollongong, encouraging audiences to move between performances across laneways and public spaces. The intent is to maintain major headline performances on the main stage while expanding discovery opportunities for emerging artists within the urban footprint.

Tillman said the approach continues the festival’s long-standing emphasis on community connection and artist development. “We want to offer an unforgettable experience whilst making sure we’re viable and able to come back and grow year on year,” he said. “This model allows us to keep bringing big names while also creating space for new artists to be discovered.”

The shift comes at a time when Australian festivals are reassessing their operating models amid rising production costs, insurance premiums and changing audience behaviours. By integrating existing city infrastructure and venues, Yours And Owls is effectively distributing both risk and opportunity across a broader ecosystem, a strategy increasingly visible in hybrid festival formats internationally.

Founded in Wollongong in 2010 as a live music café by University of Wollongong graduates Ben Tillman, Adam Smith and Balunn Jones, Yours And Owls has grown into a significant independent music company. Its flagship festival launched in 2014 at Stuart Park with a crowd of 2,000 and early appearances from acts including Hockey Dad and Sticky Fingers. By 2025, attendance had reached close to 30,000, cementing its status as the Illawarra’s largest annual music event.

The organisation has consistently adapted to external challenges. During the pandemic, the 2021 edition introduced a quadrant-based layout with rotating stages to comply with health restrictions. The 2022 event was cancelled due to severe flooding across eastern Australia, while the 2025 festival became the first in New South Wales to host a government-run pill testing facility, reflecting evolving harm reduction policies within the sector.

Beyond the festival, the Yours And Owls brand extends into venue operations and artist development. The team operates multiple venues across Australia and co-runs the Farmer And The Owl record label, which has supported emerging Australian artists since its launch in 2014.

The 2026 changes also align with a broader shift towards experiential, city-integrated events, where audiences engage with music in multiple environments rather than a single enclosed site. For fans, this means a more flexible experience, moving between headline sets and smaller performances while engaging directly with Wollongong’s nightlife and cultural spaces.

A limited allocation of first-release tickets, discounted by 15 per cent, went on sale at 8am AEST on Wednesday, April 29, targeting early buyers. Organisers have confirmed that the full line-up will be announced in the coming weeks.

The success of the revised format will likely be closely watched across the Australian festival circuit. If effective, it could offer a template for sustainable event delivery in a market where traditional models are under increasing strain.

Dates And Ticketing

2026, Wollongong, Flagstaff Hill and Wollongong City

General on sale 8am AEST Wednesday, April 29

https://yoursandowls.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)