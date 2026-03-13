 Bluesfest Cancellation Official Statement - Noise11.com
Bluesfest 2026

Bluesfest 2026

Bluesfest Cancellation Official Statement

by Paul Cashmere on March 13, 2026

in Live,News,Noise Pro

Here is the official statement about the cancellation of Bluesfest 2026.

MEDIA STATEMENT

Friday 13 March 2026 – After 36 years as Australia’s most awarded music festival, Byron Bay Bluesfest has made the difficult decision not to proceed with the 2026 event. We are deeply saddened by this outcome and the impact it will have on our artists, staff, partners, vendors and the many loyal Bluesfest fans who have been part of the festival’s journey for more than three decades.

For more than three decades, Bluesfest has been a cornerstone of Australia’s live music calendar and a major contributor to the regional visitor economy. In 2025, the festival generated approximately $65 million in indirect tourism spending for Byron Bay, $130 million across the Northern Rivers region, and around $230 million in economic activity across New South Wales. The festival has supported local businesses, tourism operators, hospitality venues, suppliers and the broader creative community.

This decision follows extensive consideration of the current operating environment for major live music events. Rising production, logistics, insurance and touring costs, combined with softer ticket demand and international uncertainties, have made it impossible to proceed with the festival in 2026.

Festival Director Peter Noble OAM said:

“For more than three decades, Bluesfest has brought extraordinary artists and audiences together in Byron Bay while also driving significant tourism and economic activity for the Northern Rivers and New South Wales.

This makes the decision incredibly difficult. After careful consideration, we concluded we could not proceed in a way that would meet the standard our audiences, artists and partners expect.”

A liquidator has been appointed to manage all financial matters for Bluesfest Byron Bay, including vendor and partner obligations. Ticket holders, including parking pass customers and campers, will be contacted directly by the appointed liquidator with further information regarding the process for submitting claims and any potential refund arrangements.

Further information for vendors, suppliers and partners will be communicated directly to the relevant stakeholders. Matters relating to vendors, suppliers and other stakeholders will be managed through the appropriate financial administration processes.

Bluesfest acknowledges the disappointment this decision will bring to the Byron Bay and Northern Rivers community and to the many loyal fans who have travelled from across Australia and around the world to be part of the festival over many years. We thank the many local businesses, partners, artists and audiences who have supported the festival over its remarkable 36-year history.

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