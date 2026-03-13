Bluesfest Cancelled Due To Low Ticket Sales - Noise11.com

After more than three decades as one of Australia’s most significant music gatherings, Bluesfest will not return over Easter 2026, the Byron Bay event has been cancelled due to weak ticket sales.

by Paul Cashmere

Multiple sources tell Noise11.com that Byron Bay Bluesfest have cancelled the 2026 edition of the long-running Australian festival, apparently due to poor ticket sales for the reason the event will not go ahead over the Easter long weekend.

The decision halts what would have been another chapter in the 36-year history of the event, which has been staged in the Byron Bay region since 1990 and has grown into one of the most respected roots and contemporary music festivals in the world.

The 2026 festival had been scheduled for 2-5 April at the Tyagarah site north of Byron Bay and had already announced a diverse line-up blending international icons and Australian favourites. Among the acts expected were Split Enz, Parkway Drive, Earth, Wind & Fire, Erykah Badu, The Black Crowes, Counting Crows and Buddy Guy, alongside Australian artists including Xavier Rudd, The Living End, Troy Cassar-Daley and Mark Seymour.

The sluggish ticket demand made the event financially unviable.

Bluesfest director Peter Noble has steered the festival for decades and built it into one of Australia’s most important cultural tourism events. At its peak, Bluesfest regularly attracted more than 100,000 attendees across the five-day Easter weekend.

The cancellation marks another dramatic turn in the festival’s recent history.

Originally launched in 1990 as the East Coast International Blues & Roots Music Festival, the event was founded by Dan Doeppel and Kevin Oxford and initially staged at the Arts Factory in Byron Bay. From its earliest days it positioned itself as a celebration of blues, roots and global music traditions.

Attendance grew steadily through the 1990s and 2000s, and the festival moved through several Byron Bay locations before settling at its current 120-hectare Tyagarah site in 2010. Over time Bluesfest expanded from a blues-focused gathering into a broad roots and contemporary festival attracting international artists across genres.

Through the years its stages have hosted an extraordinary roll call of performers including Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Santana, Robert Plant, Tom Jones, Lionel Richie, Kendrick Lamar and Patti Smith, alongside Australian mainstays such as Paul Kelly, Kasey Chambers, Jimmy Barnes and The Cat Empire.

One of the festival’s defining features has been its international reach. Artists from the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Africa and Europe regularly appeared alongside Australian acts, creating a diverse musical environment rarely matched by other local events.

The festival also introduced the Boomerang Festival in 2014, a dedicated program within Bluesfest celebrating Indigenous Australian culture through music, art and performance.

Bluesfest has earned widespread recognition from the events and music industries. Over the years it has won multiple NSW Tourism Awards, Australian Event Awards and Helpmann Awards, while also receiving nominations at the international Pollstar Awards for International Festival of the Year.

Despite its success, the festival has faced mounting challenges in recent years.

Like many live events, Bluesfest was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 festival was cancelled outright, and the 2021 edition was famously shut down just one day before opening after a positive COVID-19 case in Byron Bay triggered a public health order. The sudden cancellation reportedly caused losses estimated at around $10 million and dealt a major blow to the local economy.

The festival returned in 2022 and continued through 2023 and 2024, rebuilding attendance and re-establishing its place on the Australian festival calendar.

In August 2024 Noble announced that the 2025 edition would be the “final” Bluesfest, suggesting the event might come to a natural conclusion after decades of operation. However, following a strong turnout of about 109,000 attendees in 2025 – one of the largest audiences in the festival’s history – organisers confirmed plans to stage another event in 2026.

That revival will now not happen.

For the Northern Rivers region, the cancellation is significant. Bluesfest has long been one of the biggest economic drivers for the area, drawing tens of thousands of visitors each Easter and delivering millions of dollars to local accommodation providers, restaurants and tourism operators.

The future of Bluesfest beyond 2026 remains unclear. Whether the festival returns in later years or quietly fades into history will likely depend on shifts in the live music market and the broader economics of staging large-scale events in Australia.

For now, the cancellation closes the curtain – at least temporarily – on one of the country’s most enduring music traditions.

