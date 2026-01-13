Port Fairy Folk Festival Expands Line-Up For 49th March Long Weekend Celebration - Noise11.com

Port Fairy Folk Festival has unveiled a substantial fourth artist announcement for its 49th event, further shaping what is already one of the most expansive and culturally rich programs in the festival’s recent history. Taking place across the Labour Day long weekend in March 2026, the iconic Victorian gathering continues its long tradition of blending international voices, First Nations storytelling, Australian songwriting excellence and deeply rooted community participation.

Since its beginnings in 1977, Port Fairy Folk Festival has grown from a regional folk gathering into one of Australia’s most respected and enduring music festivals. Its reputation has been built on careful curation, musical integrity and a commitment to presenting artists whose work speaks to tradition, innovation and shared human experience. The newly announced artists reinforce that philosophy, extending the program across folk, soul, gospel, roots, indie, bluegrass, Celtic music and experimental collaboration.

Among the international guests is Annahstasia from the United States, an emerging voice in contemporary soul whose work draws strength from emotional clarity and poetic restraint. Also arriving from the US is Annie & The Caldwells, the celebrated Mississippi gospel family whose legacy is grounded in generations of church-based soul music, renowned for performances that are as spiritually charged as they are musically commanding. Sam Evian brings a different American flavour, delivering melodic indie pop informed by classic songwriting and modern production sensibilities.

Irish-born, Canada-based Irish Mythen adds formidable vocal power and raw emotional presence, while Irish dancer Kaitrock arrives in Australia fresh from touring with Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter production, bringing a striking reimagining of traditional dance to modern stages. Maggie Carty contributes an Irish-rooted folk voice shaped by contemporary introspection, expanding the festival’s strong Celtic lineage.

Australian artists remain central to the announcement. Bumpy, an ARIA-nominated First Nations artist, continues to redefine neo-soul and hip hop through deeply personal storytelling. Emily Wurramara, whose songwriting is informed by her Anindilyakwa heritage, brings music grounded in strength, truth and cultural continuity. Liz Stringer, long recognised as one of Australia’s most accomplished songwriters, returns with performances known for their lyrical depth and emotional precision.

The Grigoryan Brothers, globally respected for their virtuosic guitar work, add instrumental mastery, while Sons Of The East contribute harmony-rich folk-pop that has connected strongly with international audiences. Nick Charles delivers blues and roots guitar of rare technical finesse, and Kaurna Cronin continues his path as a songwriter shaped by narrative detail and roots tradition.

Genre-crossing collaborations feature prominently. Queenie & Hank unites vocalist Queenie with country pioneer Henry Wagons in a project that reimagines classic vocal partnerships through a contemporary lens. Shane O’Mara & Jac Tonks explore improvisation and texture across jazz, folk and experimental forms, while The Deserters see Delsinki and Brooke Taylor collaborating in shadowed folk noir defined by atmosphere and storytelling.

Community and participatory experiences remain a defining strength of Port Fairy Folk Festival. The return of the Festival Choir once again invites thousands of voices to join in collective song, while the Tin Shed Singers bring warmth and humour through choral performance steeped in maritime tradition. The Lian Husi Timor collective shares music and stories from Timor-Leste, offering cultural connection through lived experience, while the Find Your Voice Collective Showcase continues to highlight the festival’s inclusive ethos.

Festival Program Director Justin Rudge said the announcement reflects the true breadth of the Port Fairy spirit.

“World class artists sharing the stage with emerging voices, community choirs and participatory experiences, Port Fairy Folk Festival is about celebrating music as something that brings people together, whether that’s through an intimate song, a shared cultural story, or thousands of voices singing as one. We’re just two months away from our 49th festival and we can’t wait to continue traditions and celebrations in the beautiful village of Port Fairy.”

Additional highlights include high-energy bluegrass from Charley Castle & The Boys In The Well, the rousing Celtic return of Claymore with their signature bagpipes and anthems, indie folk performances from Ella Ion, Hassall, Maddie Jackway and Gabby Steel, and the presence of beloved broadcaster Brian Nankervis, a long-time champion of Australian music culture. Festival-goers can also once again take part in Yoga & Live Music sessions across the weekend, blending movement, breath and live sound against the coastal backdrop.

Port Fairy Folk Festival

Labour Day Long Weekend

6-9 March 2026

Port Fairy, Victoria

General tickets are on sale now.

