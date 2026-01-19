Lime Cordiale Present Climate-Focused Lime Green Festival - Noise11.com

Lime Cordiale unveil Lime Green Festival, an ambitious off-grid music event combining live performance, community and climate action in Adelaide.

Lime Cordiale have announced an ambitious new chapter in Australian live music with the launch of the Lime Green Festival, a climate-focused event designed to place environmental responsibility at the centre of the festival experience. Created by brothers Oli and Louis Leimbach in partnership with Chugg Music, Lime Green Festival is positioned as a bold experiment in how large-scale live events can operate with significantly reduced environmental impact while still delivering a high-quality cultural experience.

The Lime Green Festival will take place in Adelaide on 18 April at Point Malcolm Reserve, transforming the coastal location into a testing ground for what Lime Cordiale believe could be a workable model for future festivals across regional South Australia and beyond. Designed as a 100 percent off-grid event, Lime Green is built around renewable energy solutions, low-impact infrastructure and a strong emphasis on community engagement.

For Lime Cordiale, the festival is the result of years of internal debate about the environmental cost of touring. The duo have spoken openly about the tension between their love of live music and their concerns about climate change, particularly as environmental crises intensify across Australia. Rather than stepping away from touring altogether, the band have chosen to reimagine what a festival can be when climate action is treated as a foundational principle rather than an afterthought.

The Lime Green Festival will extend well beyond a traditional music-only format. Alongside live performances, the program will feature talks, workshops and interactive activations highlighting voices from the regenerative movement, including community leaders, innovators and businesses exploring sustainable practices. The aim is to encourage audiences to engage with practical ideas that can reshape how events, and communities, function in a changing climate.

Musically, the festival brings together a curated line-up of established Australian artists, emerging talent and local acts. Lime Cordiale will headline the event, joined by The Dreggs, aleksiah and PASH, alongside a triple j Unearthed winner and additional locally selected artists. The structure reflects Lime Cordiale’s long-standing commitment to nurturing new Australian talent while maintaining a strong connection to local scenes.

Formed in 2009, Lime Cordiale have grown from a teenage duo into one of Australia’s most successful contemporary bands. Since releasing their debut EP in 2012, Oli and Louis have built a catalogue that includes albums such as 14 Steps To A Better You and Enough Of The Sweet Talk. Their career has been marked by extensive touring, multiple ARIA nominations and a reputation for energetic live performances driven by songs including Robbery, Inappropriate Behaviour, Facts Of Life and Colin.

The Dreggs arrive at Lime Green as one of Australia’s most in-demand indie-folk acts, having progressed from Sunshine Coast pub shows to sold-out national tours. Adelaide singer-songwriter aleksiah brings a strong international profile after a breakout year of global touring and high-profile support slots, while local four-piece PASH represent the next wave of South Australian talent, drawing inspiration from classic Australian pop and contemporary alternative sounds.

At the core of Lime Green Festival is a comprehensive set of environmental initiatives. The main stage, and potentially the entire event, will be powered off-grid through a partnership with Aggreko, utilising industrial-scale batteries supported by vegetable-oil generators. The festival will prioritise eliminating single-use plastics, introduce re-use systems, and offer solar and bike-powered device charging. Merchandise will include upcycled materials, with some items produced using seaweed-based components. An impact management plan will track outcomes and identify areas for improvement.

Food and beverage offerings will focus on local, organic and carbon-neutral vendors, with surplus food donated to charities. Free drinking water will be available throughout the site, reinforcing the festival’s commitment to responsible consumption without sacrificing quality.

Community initiatives sit alongside the environmental measures. Lime Green Festival will again incorporate the Solar Slice program, an initiative Lime Cordiale have applied across multiple tours since 2021. One dollar from every ticket sold will support a South Australian community-led response to the current algal bloom, continuing the band’s track record of linking live music with tangible environmental outcomes.

Lime Cordiale have acknowledged the Kaurna people as the traditional custodians of the land and waters where the festival will be held, framing Lime Green as a collaborative effort rather than a finished solution. The festival invites audiences to participate in an evolving experiment, one that aims to demonstrate how live music can contribute to a more sustainable future while maintaining its essential sense of connection.

LINE UP

Lime Cordiale

The Dreggs

aleksiah

PASH

Plus triple j Unearthed Winner

TICKETS

Presale on sale 9:00AM AEDT Wednesday 21 January 2026

General tickets on sale 9:00AM AEDT Friday 23 January 2026

Tickets and information available from limegreenfestival.com

Lime Green Festival is a Licensed, All Ages event.

