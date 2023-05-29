Zayn Malik Thanks Fans In Rare Social Media Post - Noise11.com

Zayn Malik has thanked fans for their ongoing support in a rare social media message.

Malik took to Twitter on Saturday to upload a heartfelt post dedicated to his 30 million followers.

“I would like to say thank you to everyone that has supported me throughout this amazing journey, especially to my fans who I owe my life to,” he wrote. “Love and adore you and see everything you do for me.”

Zayn didn’t offer any further reason for the update.

Zayn has maintained a relatively low profile in recent years, particularly after he and his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid split in October 2021.

The pair – who share a two-year-old daughter – parted ways after the model’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, accused him of striking her.

Zayn later entered a no-contest plea relating to four charges of harassment and was sentenced to a year of probation and to complete an anger management course.

Zayn dropped his third solo studio album, Nobody Is Listening, back in January 2021.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

