Zayn Malik To Play First Solo Show - Noise11.com

Zayn Malik has announced his first ever solo gig.

Malik, who left the group in 2015 and will release his fourth solo album ‘Room Under The Stairs’ on May 17 – has unveiled plans for a special “global exclusive live event” to celebrate his upcoming LP.

On the same night as the album drops, Zayn will take to the stage at Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London.

The event will mark his first ever solo performance, as he takes to the stage to perform a selection of songs from the new record after the world premiere of the ‘Road Back To The Mic’ documentary.

The collection will be his first since 2021’s ‘Nobody Is Listening’, and he has suggested it will be most personal to date.

He said: “This is my favourite album that I’ve made to date, mainly because it comes from a place of sheer honesty and vulnerability.

“I wanted each song to feel as if it was just me sitting beside you telling you how I feel, singing directly to you.

“It’s raw and stripped back and the type of music I always hoped to make.”

He admitted being more introspective at the time helped inspire the direction his music has taken, and it was important for it to be released as an entire album rather than just individual tracks.

He explained: “I think just being where I was at that time, staying away from things and living with my own thoughts inspired me to want to write something from that place.

“I’ve got to put this out as a whole body of work, it’s something for myself, not even just for the world.”

Zayn co-produced the album with Dave Cobb – known for his work with the likes of Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell and Chris Stapleton – and he’s delighted with the results of their collaboration.

He added: “Working with Dave Cobb has been an amazing experience.

“The way he’s elevated the music is second to none, and he has done an incredible job helping me create this record.”

