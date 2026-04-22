ZZ Top Expand The Big One! Tour With New US Dates For August And September - Noise11 Music News

ZZ Top will take The Big One! Tour deeper into the United States with an additional seven weeks of shows, extending a global run that already spans North America, Europe and South America.

by Paul Cashmere

ZZ Top have added a substantial new leg to The Big One! Tour, confirming a further run of United States dates across August and September 2026. The shows, which go on pre-sale from Wednesday April 22, extend a touring cycle that began last month and is currently intersecting with the co-billed Dos Amigos Tour alongside Dwight Yoakam.

The expansion reinforces the Texas trio’s continued touring scale, with the newly announced dates scheduled between August 4 and September 18. The band will be joined by a rotating roster of support acts including Cheap Trick and George Thorogood & The Destroyers, reflecting a bill that leans heavily into legacy rock audiences.

The significance of this announcement lies in the sustained global footprint of ZZ Top’s current itinerary. The Big One! Tour has already mapped out a transcontinental route, with European appearances locked in for June and July, followed by headline shows across Mexico and South America in November. For a band now more than five decades into its career, the density and geographic spread of dates signals enduring demand across multiple generations.

Billy F Gibbons, speaking on the continuation of the tour, framed the decision in practical terms. “It’s true that we’ve been spending a lot of time on the road and the more we’re out there, the better it feels,” he said. “It’s a good time for us and for the generations of fans who appreciate what we do. We’ve been at it for quite a while, something like five decades, and it seems we’re getting good at it so there’s no reason to slow things down. Let’s rock!”

ZZ Top, comprising Billy F Gibbons, Frank Beard and Elwood Francis, have maintained a consistent touring presence even as the recorded music cycle has slowed in later years. Their catalogue, anchored by releases such as Eliminator, remains central to the live experience. Released in 1983, Eliminator marked a commercial peak, driven by singles including “Gimme All Your Lovin’” and “Sharp Dressed Man”, and went on to achieve Diamond certification in the United States.

The band’s touring model now reflects a broader industry trend where legacy acts prioritise live performance as the primary connection point with audiences. With more than 60 million albums sold globally and a Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction in 2004, ZZ Top’s appeal has shifted from chart cycles to catalogue endurance.

There is little evidence of slowdown in their approach. The integration of multiple support acts across different legs of the tour indicates a flexible routing strategy, allowing the band to tailor each market while maintaining a consistent headline presence. This is particularly evident in the North American leg, where venue sizes range from amphitheatres to theatres, suggesting a calibrated approach to regional demand.

From a broader perspective, ZZ Top’s continued touring activity underscores the resilience of classic rock on the live circuit. While newer acts dominate streaming metrics, established artists with deep catalogues continue to command ticket sales, particularly in markets with long-standing touring histories.

Looking ahead, The Big One! Tour is positioned to remain active across three continents through to November. For ZZ Top, the strategy is straightforward, maintain visibility through live performance while leveraging a catalogue that has already secured its place in rock history.

Tour Dates And Ticketing

August 4, Chula Vista, CA, North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 7, Fresno, CA, Saroyan Theater/Fresno Convention & Entertainment Center

August 9, Modesto, CA, Fruit Yard Amphitheatre

August 11, Redmond, WA, Marymoor Amphitheater

August 13, Central Point, OR, Bi-Mart Amphitheater

August 14, Ridgefield, WA, Harrah’s Stir Cove Ilani Casino

August 18, Sandy, UT, Sandy City Amphitheater

August 19, Colorado Springs, CO, Pikes Peak Center For The Performing Arts

August 21, Lynchburg, VA, Lynchburg Amphitheater at Riverfront Park

August 22, Austin, TX, ACL Live at The Moody Theater

August 23, Austin, TX, ACL Live at The Moody Theater

August 29, Terre Haute, IN, The Mill

August 30, Kettering, OH, Fraze Pavilion

September 1, East Meadow, NY, Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre

September 5, Gilford, NH, Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

September 6, Bangor, ME, Maine Savings Amphitheater

September 9, Lynne, MA, Lynne Memorial Auditorium

September 11, Solomons, MD, PNC Waterside Pavilion

September 12, Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

September 13, Hyannis, MA, Cape Cod Melody Tent

September 15, Lancaster, PA, American Music Theatre

September 18, Wilmington, NC, Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre

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